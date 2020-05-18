Franklin media specialist honored by state agency

A local educator has been recognized for her work as a member of a school’s support staff.

Tonya Fletcher, media specialist at Franklin Elementary School has been selected as the Marvin R. Pittman Champion Award Winner in the Support Staff Category.

“This prestigious honor recognizes the leadership and vision Mrs. Fletcher exemplifies in her daily work to ensure the Franklin Bulldogs have a media center that creates a lifelong love of literacy and fosters a passion for learning,” the school system said in making the announcement.

The Marvin R. Pittman Champions for Education Awards are given by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

“Mrs. Fletcher supports students in helping them reach their full potential. She supports our educational mission, ‘Empowering students to learn today and lead tomorrow’ by being an active member of our School Improvement Team, and by working hard to develop leadership traits in our students,” said Franklin Elementary School Principal Molly Anderson. “She works tirelessly to ensure all students receive opportunities that will enhance their educational experience. She is truly a champion for education and we are so fortunate to have her on our team at Franklin Elementary. I am so proud of her and feel that she definitely deserves this recognition.”

Fletcher also serves as the public information officer for Franklin Elementary School, among her other responsibilities.

“She is a servant leader, and Surry County Schools is proud she has been named the Marvin R. Pittman Champion for Education,” the school system said.

Fletcher is featured on the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction website at https://www.dpi.nc.gov/districts-schools/connecting-communities-education-stakeholders-conference/champion-awards