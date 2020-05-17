Surry County Most Wanted

Daughenbaugh

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Misty Largen Bledsoe, 42, white female, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a drug dwelling.

• James David Corrothers, 30, black male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony possession of a phone/communication device by an inmate.

• Darton Shane Midkiff, 21, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for possession of Schedule II and VI drugs, drug paraphernalia and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

• Dillon Aee Daughenbaugh, 26, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for larceny.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.