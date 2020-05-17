Virtual meets to focus on greenway

Now that Mount Airy officials are permitting virtual meetings on city government business as long as social-distancing and other guidelines are observed, parks and recreation personnel plan to hold two such sessions this Tuesday.

The subject for those meetings is Phase IV of the Granite City Greenway Connector Project.

One virtual meeting is scheduled at 10 a.m. and the second at 6 p.m. in the Municipal Building, which hosted its first official gathering in nearly two months on May 7. It was a meeting of the city commissioners in a specially outfitted conference room.

Mount Airy is applying for matching grant funds from the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund of North Carolina for the Phase IV greenway effort.

It calls for improvements including extending the greenway northward for 1.2 miles from Riverside Park to the Technology Lane area, river restoration, innovative fitness pocket parks and a water hydrology education pocket park.

If the grant is awarded, additional benches, bike racks and signage will also be part of the greenway expansion.

Though virtual meetings are planned, opportunities exist for the public to have input Tuesday. Individuals wishing to speak in person will be allowed inside one by one to make their comments. They should check in at the lower level of the Municipal Building at 300 S. Main St. for further instructions.

However, parks and rec personnel are recommending other means in order to minimize the coronavirus threat. Citizen comments normally heard during public forum portions of in-person meetings can be emailed to dlewis@mountairy.org by Monday.

Comments and questions will be read aloud by the staff during the sessions, which was the case for the recent commissioners meeting.

Also, questions can be asked through a chat box via Webex.

Both meetings can be viewed Tuesday through Webex and Facebook Live.

Communication need cited

The stage was set for Tuesday’s virtual sessions during the May 7 commissioners meeting. This included voting to allow the Mount Airy Planning Board and other advisory groups to hold virtual meetings, and authorizing an application for the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant of up to $500,000.

No municipal funding would be required for the match, with this instead provided through money awarded by another state source for related restoration of the Ararat River.

There was concern among the commissioners that the greenway plans had not been fully communicated to affected property owners in the area of the planned extension.

This was voiced after an email from Regina Barbour of Jackson Road Extension was read during the public forum of the commissioners meeting on behalf of her and husband David.

The Barbours, and others in the same vicinity, had expressed concerns last year about the encroachment of the greenway link on their secluded back yards with an extremely public infusion of cyclists, walkers and runners.

That led to the rerouting of the greenway course to avoid such properties, which Parks and Recreation Director Darren Lewis stressed during the May 7 meeting when the grant application and other elements were approved. This included updating a master plan to incorporate the new route and its various amenities.

And while an asphalt pathway 10 feet wide is planned, the information gap between property owners might still be even broader, according to the email from Regina Barbour.

She states the couple’s continuing opposition to “the confiscation of our private property,” through easement acquisition, later rephrasing that to say the “stealing” of property.

The Barbour email does refer to city officials deciding that there would be no greenway or river restoration on their property, but posing another problem. “The city still wanted five feet that gave them the right to basically drive through our yard with heavy equipment anytime they wanted to,” it states.

Lewis emphasized during the recent commissioners meeting that the actions taken then, including the designation of the 1.2-mile route, are not associated with the site referenced by Regina Barbour.

“The individual that you heard from earlier,” he said of the reading of her email aloud,” this would not affect that property.”

Then the question was raised among the commissioners about why there is apparent “misinformation” surrounding the greenway extension.

One possible reason, as indicated by the meeting discussion, involves a standard minimum easement that will be in effect on private property in the area in order to provide utility maintenance.

Yet the prevailing tone was that better communication is warranted, including a suggestion that someone representing City Hall should contact the Barbours.

“Everything we know about the proposed confiscation of our property we have either read in The Mount Airy News or heard on the street,” the email from Regina Barbour added.

