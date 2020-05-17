Mount Airy Police Reports

• A Mount Airy man is facing trial on 11 different charges filed by the N.C. Highway Patrol, according to city police reports.

Mount Airy officers served warrants for the violations Wednesday on Sharif Jamel Robinson, 40, of 1421 Fancy Gap Road, No. 30, which had been issued earlier this year by the state agency, with police records indicating dates in late January. These include two counts of providing fictitious information to an officer, operating a vehicle with no insurance, driving with a canceled/revoked/suspended certificate/tag, failure to carry a valid driver’s license;

Also, expired inspection, driving or allowing a motor vehicle with no registration, no operator’s license, failure to surrender title, and two counts of failing to wear front seat belts. Robinson was released under a $10,000 unsecured bond to appear in Surry District Court on June 23.

• An undisclosed sum of cash and property valued at nearly $500 — including cell phones and audio equipment — were stolen during a break-in discovered Wednesday at a residence in the 500 block of Worth Street, which was entered through an unsecured window. The list includes a Samsung Galaxy S9 smartphone, an Azumi cell phone, a Bluetooth speaker and headphones, Nautica cologne, Nike sandals and a book bag.

Victims of the crime include Jonathan Cuevas Hernandez, Angel Colon Rivera and Brian Javier Rivera Tores, all of the Worth Street residence.

• A stolen vehicle was located on May 10, identified as a 2011 GMC Terrain valued at $7,500 and owned by Paula Kennette Lovill of Allred Mill Road. Authorities in Carroll County, Virginia, had entered the missing SUV into a national crime database and it was found in a parking lot at 776 W. Lebanon St., which adjoins Allred Mill Road.

• Joseph Alan Cook, 28, of 4076 E. Pine St., was charged on May 10 with injury to personal property, injury to real property and second-degree trespassing at a residence on Granite Road after a domestic call. Cook had been banned from the city housing authority property after an incident there just four days before, resulting in the trespassing charge.

He was jailed under a $500 secured bond, with a July 17 court date set for the case.

• A crime involving breaking and entering and damage to property occurred on May 8 at Mayberry Antique Mall downtown, where a lock hinge on a trailer door was broken to gain entry. Nothing was listed as missing, but damage put at $150 was caused to the Cynergy trailer door lock.

• Police were told on May 4 that equipment valued at $1,187, listed as a Husqvarna string trimmer and a Honda 21-inch smart push lawn mower, had been stolen several days earlier from Lowe’s Hardware by a known suspect.

• Jessica Nicole McBride, 40, of 116 Cassell Hill Trail, was charged on May 4 with driving while impaired after a traffic collision — although she wasn’t actually involved in that incident, police records state. Instead, McBride’s daughter was, and when McBride showed up at the scene on Rockford Street near Forrest Drive after the fact, a city officer formed the opinion that the mother had been drinking and allegedly was impaired.

McBride is free on a $2,500 unsecured bond to appear in Surry District Court on July 20.

• Power tools with a total reported value of $5,300 were discovered stolen on May 3 after a break-in of a storage trailer on Moore Avenue owned by RF Property of that location. Included were Milwaukee-brand products listed as two demolition hammers, two cordless planers, an impact driver, a portaband saw, two cordless power drills, an impact wrench, two grease guns and 10 power tool batteries; a Bosch compact router and a Bosch demolition hammer; and a Kobalt air compressor.

• Jacob Anthony Childress, 29, of 292 Maple Drive, and Hannah Leah Hendricks, 28, of 132 Westover Drive, are facing felony drug charges in connection with a May 3 bust on West Pine Street near South Franklin Road which originated with an impaired driver call.

Childress is accused of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and Hendricks with possession of methamphetamine. Each also is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Childress was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond and Hendricks, $500 secured, with both scheduled to be in District Court on July 20.