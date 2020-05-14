Local COVID cases spike to 67

A second mass coronavirus testing day has been set as Surry County’s COVID-19 cases continued a steep climb, fueled in part by a small outbreak at Wayne Farms in Dobson, and in part by what one health official said is a failure by people to follow basic social distancing guidelines.

Surry County’s Health and Nutrition Center, along with Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy and Hugh-Chatham in Elkin, have scheduled a second mass-testing day on Monday, May 18. The scheduling comes a week after the first mass testing date, and amid a growing number of cases in the county.

Thursday’s official figures, as released by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, show 62 positive cases of the disease in Surry County, up significantly from 47 two days before. However, Surry County health officials released a statement Thursday afternoon saying the local caseload was up to 67.

“One of Surry County’s largest employers, Wayne Farms, has a small number of cases at its Dobson Poultry Processing Facility, and those cases have been termed an outbreak under the state of North Carolina’s strict definition of two or more cases of a disease within a group of people over a given period of time,” the officials said.

“We are working hand-in-hand with local health officials and in full conformance with CDC, OSHA and public health guidance—with a very low percentage of our employee population testing positive for the virus. We believe these efforts have helped prevent the introduction and spread of the virus within our facility,” said Wayne Farms spokesperson Frank Singleton.

“Wayne Farms has been excellent to work with, applying and enforcing the necessary control measures to prevent further spread including masking employees, completing employee temperature checks, and maintaining distance between workers. Employees with confirmed COVID-19 have been self-isolated and are following all precautions before returning to work,” said Surry County Health Director Samantha Ange.

Maggie Simmons, assistant health director for Surry Health and Nutrition, said her department also is seeing another culprit behind the recent jump in cases.

“We have noticed that a lot of the cases we have seen more recently are a result of social or family gatherings and we would like to encourage people to adhere to social distancing recommendations,” she said. “We would like to remind everyone to practice the 3 Ws—wear, wait and wash.”

That means anyone leaving home should wear a mask, wait six feet apart from others while in lines, and washing their hands often.

Surry County isn’t the only area community seeing a steepening curve of infections. Yadkin County was showing 80 cases Thursday morning, Wilkes County was up to 277, and even Stokes County, which had been at 11 earlier this week, nearly doubled to 20 cases. Alleghany County reached ten cases Thursday morning, while Forsyth County crossed the 500-case milestone, at 508.

Across North Carolina, the total stood at 16,507, with 615 deaths.

Over the border in Virginia, Carroll County jumped to 40 cases, the city of Galax has recorded 65, Grayson is at 18 and Patrick County is at 6. Thursday was the single-largest daily increase yet for Virginia, with 1,055 positive test results bringing that state’s figures to 27,813, with 955 deaths.

Mass Testing

Locally, the county’s Health and Nutrition center joined with the two hospitals to offer the county’s first mass-testing day on Monday, May 11.

Chris Lumsden, president and CEO of Northern Hospital, said Thursday nearly 600 people took advantage of the May 11 testing day, with 278 of those people being tested at Northern. He said 175 of those results were already back, with two of those results showing a positive result.

He made his comments during a virtual mixer sponsored by the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce.

The May 18 mass testing will be done in the same manner as the May 11 event, as drive-through testing, with those utilizing the service never leaving their automobile. At Northern, hospital workers will be set up in the hospital’s parking lot at the corner of S. South and Haymore Streets. Patients should follow directional signs and enter from Haymore Street. For more details visit choosenorthern.org/coronavirus.

In Dobson the testing site will be in the parking lot where the Hugh Chatham Express Care is located, on 911 East Atkins Street, while in Elkin those seeking to be tested should enter the southern entrance of Parkwood Drive directly across from Pruitt Health. Additional information will be available on the hospital’s Facebook page.

“COVID-19 is a serious virus with serious implications if let spread freely,” Ange said. “Surry County agencies are working tirelessly to protect our citizens and we feel as though offering testing on this larger scale will assist us in our efforts to keep our communities safe. It’s an exciting opportunity for our residents, and for those looking to investigate how COVID-19 is spread. Surry County really is Uniting the Fight against COVID-19 in our approach to collaborate in offering testing, education, and support to our citizens.”

Both Northern Regional and Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospitals have their own supplies of test kits for those who are insured. Patients with insurance should take a current insurance card, photo identification, and a valid phone number to the testing sites. There is also a limited number of free tests available at each site, secured by the Surry County Health and Nutrition department, for those without insurance.

Testing is scheduled from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at all three of the sites on May 18. Officials say they anticipate the results will be available for those tested by Friday, May 22. “It is imperative for those tested to understand that they must self-isolate in their homes until they receive their test results,” the county said.

Anyone with additional questions about this event should contact Surry County Health and Nutrition Center at 336-401-8400.

For more general information about COVID-19, dial 2-1-1, or 888-892-1162, and to stay up to date on COVID-19 in North Carolina, visit ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus or text COVIDNC to 898211.