Times set for face mask giveaways

Free face masks provided by a Mount Airy man are quickly finding their way into fellow residents’ hands through a process that will continue at multiple giveaway sites Wednesday.

Masks are scheduled to be distributed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Riverside Park, and those unable to receive the protective coverings then have another opportunity to do so later at Reeves Community Center from 4 to 6 p.m.

Officials also announced Tuesday that masks can be picked up at the drive-through window of the Municipal Building at 300 S. Main St. during regular business hours (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) on Monday through Friday.

City government personnel are distributing more than 10,000 face masks altogether, which have been supplied through a $25,000 donation by Richard Fawcett, a retired local attorney, as a way to combat the coronavirus.

This effort has been dubbed the “Mask Mount Airy” campaign, aimed at ensuring that all city residents needing the protective coverings are able to get them.

“The success or failure of the project will ultimately be determined by whether the masks are actually worn by every person,” Fawcett explained regarding the idea behind his charitable gesture. “The intent should be 100% participation.”

Another concern of Fawcett’s in offering the money for the Nightingale masks made by Renfro Corp. was that they be distributed to the public as soon as possible. After the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners voted to accept his gift last Thursday afternoon, municipal staff members began mobilizing for that task.

“This will be a multi-phase campaign with many distribution dates and sites,” Parks and Recreation Director Darren Lewis, who is coordinating the effort, pointed out in highlighting the magnitude of giving out thousands of masks.

The effort started Monday with Mount Airy Police Department members distributing the facial shields during a scheduled two-hour stretch at Riverside Park. There was steady traffic for the event, with most recipients remaining in their vehicles for curb-service delivery while some walked up to a spot where masks were stockpiled by police.

Then later in the day, a table was set up outside Reeves Community Center for more distribution by parks and recreation personnel.

Monday’s effort also included members of the city Finance Department, according to Lewis.

It resulted in a total of 1,161 masks being given to area residents, he added.

Fawcett is emphasizing that it not only is important to get masks, but to always wear them in public and he hopes everyone commits to do this. With some businesses reopening, more people will be congregating in stores and making the need for the face shields all the more critical, he has indicated.

Local officials released a special statement in response to Fawcett’s act.

“The city of Mount Airy is pleased to accept this donation and pledges to make every effort to get these masks into the hands of Mount Airy’s citizens through a citywide distribution and education campaign,” it reads.

The donation “will make a huge difference in allowing our residents to protect themselves during this outbreak,” the statement continued.

Officer Garrett Chamberlain of the Mount Airy Police Department gives out face masks to local residents Monday at Riverside Park. More masks are scheduled to be distributed at the park today. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Mask-that-1.jpgOfficer Garrett Chamberlain of the Mount Airy Police Department gives out face masks to local residents Monday at Riverside Park. More masks are scheduled to be distributed at the park today. Officer Chamberlain supplies face coverings to a couple (right), with other members of the police force pictured to the left. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Mask-that-2.jpgOfficer Chamberlain supplies face coverings to a couple (right), with other members of the police force pictured to the left.

Campaign dubbed ‘Mask Mount Airy’

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com