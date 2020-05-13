Mount Airy Police Reports

• Counterfeit currency has made another appearance in Mount Airy, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. The latest incident surfaced on Saturday, when a bogus $100 bill was received at the Metro by T-Mobile store on Rockford Street, with an unknown person using the fake money to buy an item and receive an undisclosed sum of money back as change.

• Norman Junior Busch III, 20, of 124 Lakeview Circle, was arrested Monday on a charge of resisting a public officer. This resulted from a traffic stop of a 2004 Acura in a parking lot at Reeves Community Center, where Busch falsely identified himself as “Keyonte Omar Revels,” arrest records state.

Busch’s real name was confirmed after a brief investigation and he was jailed under a $500 secured bond on the resisting charge and slated for a July 17 appearance in Surry District Court.

Busch has a court date Friday for speeding and two counts of driving while license revoked.

On June 1 in Winston-Salem he faces charges of speeding, failure to yield, and two counts of having no driver’s license.

On July 10 in Dobson he faces two counts each of speeding and no license.

On July 22 the charges are a brake light equipment violation, no driver’s license, and possession of a Schedule VI drug.

• Morgan Legrant Carter, 21, of 217 Burgundy Road, was arrested on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle on May 2 after a traffic stop on Burgundy Road near Wards Gap Road. Carter was found to be the driver of a 2006 Suzuki Forenza that had been reported as stolen to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

The car’s owner is listed as Mitchell Wayne Mabe of Round Peak Church Road.

Carter was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $2,000 secured bond on the felony charge, with a July 20 District Court date set in the case.

• Additional property damage charges have come to light against a Lowgap man who was arrested on May 5 on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and two counts of damage to property in the Golden Corral parking lot.

Joseph Adam Alford, 35, of 208 Higher Ground Lane, also is facing two other counts of damage to personal property, one resulting from a May 2 incident in which he allegedly threw a brick at a 2015 Nissan Sentra owned by Beth Whitt of Sweet Dream Lane. This occurred while the vehicle was at Knights Inn on North Andy Griffith Parkway, causing damage estimated at $550 to the windshield and driver’s-side window.

Alford further is accused of using a hatchet to break the windshield of a 1998 Chevrolet S-12 pickup owned by Gary Boston Stanley of Abner Lane. That took place on April 30 at Hardee’s on Rockford Street, where the person who reported the crime, Joshua Dean Stanley of Abner Road, is employed. The damage was put at $200 in that case.

Alford is slated for a July 20 appearance in Surry District Court on both counts.