Hundreds seek coronavirus tests

It resembled a scene from a science-fiction movie involving some futuristic plague — complete with personnel scurrying about in protective gear from head to toe and a semi-fearful tone filling the air.

But those sights actually were part of mass testing for COVID-19 which was conducted Monday at three locations in Surry County on a drive-through basis. This marked the first time local residents were able to get tested for the coronavirus regardless of being symptomatic.

And there were plenty of takers, including at one of the sites outside Northern Regional Hospital, where health-care workers set up shop in a parking lot along Worth Street near the hospital’s helipad for the testing.

“It was scheduled to start at eight (a.m.),” Northern Regional spokeswoman Ashly Lancaster said from the scene, but due to so many people already on site, “we actually started at seven.” The tests were slated to be offered on a first-come, first-served basis at all three locations until 2 p.m. Monday.

“They told me they were lined up at six (a.m.),” Lancaster said of those seeking testing in Mount Airy “It’s been an incredible turnout.”

By around 11:30 a.m., 200 tests already had been performed at Northern Regional Hospital alone. At that time, there was steady traffic from test seekers who simply sat in their vehicles for what seemed a smooth process.

A nasal swab method was used, employing Q-tips to take samples. “It’s very similar to a flu swab,” Lancaster explained.

“We are not asking if they have symptoms,” she said of the protocol involved as people came through. Monday’s testing was aimed at determining if someone now has the coronavirus, as opposed to pinpointing whether they previously were infected and have recovered.

Those tested Monday have been assigned the temporary label “person under investigation” — terminology that might be used on a television crime show — until the results are received in a matter of days. “We’re hoping to have them by the end of the week,” Lancaster said.

The test samples taken in Mount Airy initially were to be transported to the lab at Northern Regional Hospital and later to LabCorp.

The procedures at the three locations — also including Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital in Elkin and Hugh Chatham Express Care in Dobson — involved a collaborative effort to increase access to COVID-19 testing within Surry County. The overall goal is to gain a better understanding of how the pandemic is affecting local communities.

Gov. Roy Cooper believes one key to fully reopening the state economy is to have widespread testing available so localized hot spots can be identified and addressed before they become statewide problems.

As of Monday morning, 43 cases of COVID-19 were being reported for Surry County and one death.

More mass testing is planned later this month in Surry at times and locations yet to be announced. Lancaster said organizers wanted to see how Monday’s event went before laying the groundwork for further tests.

Business provides lunch

Health-care and other personnel at all three test sites — along with the satisfaction that comes with helping one’s fellow man — got a special treat Monday courtesy of a Mount Airy-based business.

Carport Central provided free lunches from Chick-fil-A to everyone working with the testing program.

Jeffrey Trenter, general manager of Carport Central — which already had mounted pandemic-related efforts including a campaign to patronize restaurants losing business because of COVID-19 — said it had wanted to do something for those on the front line.

This includes medical providers, first responders, security/law enforcement officers and others.

“And this event kind of popped up,” he said of Monday’s mass testing.

Twenty-five meals were delivered to each of the three locations. “And I have staff at each one,” Trenter said. “We are honored we could give back in a small way.”

The recipients of the food were greatly appreciative of the gesture.

“It’s awesome,” Lancaster said.

“Everybody loves Chick-fil-A, and it’s been a long morning.”

Two heath-care workers stand outside a vehicle Monday during drive-through testing for the coronavirus at a site in Mount Airy. A large tent is set up in a hospital parking lot for the testing effort. Carport Central provided lunches for those working at all three test sites. Company officials are shown with food delivered to the one in Mount Airy, including, from left, Albert Lara, Jeffrey Trenter and Jay Lara.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com