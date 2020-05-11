Computer tech classes being May 18

DOBSON– Several computer and technology classes will be offered through Surry Community College with May start dates.

C++ Programming will be offered online starting May 18 and running through Aug. 3. This course introduces computer programming using the C++ programming language with object-oriented programming principles. Emphasis is placed on event-driven programming methods, including creating and manipulating objects, classes, and using object-oriented tools such as the class debugger. Upon completion, students should be able to design, code, test and debug at a beginning level. Cost will be $183 plus a textbook.

Introduction to Microsoft Excel will be held online from May 19 to June 11. This course is designed to give students a professional knowledge of the basic principles of the spreadsheet program, Microsoft Excel. Upon conclusion, students will be able to demonstrate proficiencies in creating a basic spreadsheet including formulas and professional formatting. The class is suitable for students new to Excel, as well as ones who have a basic knowledge of the program. Participants will increase skills, improve productivity, and make themselves more marketable in the workplace. Advance registration and payment of $71 are required.

Microsoft Office will be held online May 18 through July 16. This course is designed to give students a professional knowledge of the intermediate principles of the productivity programs of Microsoft Office. Upon conclusion, students will be able to demonstrate intermediate level proficiency in spreadsheets, word processing documents and electronic slideshow presentations. Advance registration and payment of $183 are required.

Google IT Support Professional Certificate will be offered online with the start date of Tuesday, May 19. This is a five-course certificate developed by Google which includes innovative curriculum designed to prepare students for an entry-level role in IT support. A job in IT can be in-person or remote, as a help desk employee in a small business or at a global company like Google. The program is part of Grow with Google, a Google initiative to help create economic opportunities for all Americans. The classes are taught using a mix of video lectures, quizzes, and hands-on labs and widgets. The program will introduce students to troubleshooting, customer service, networking, operating systems, system administration and security. Participants will hear from Googlers with unique backgrounds whose own foundation in IT support served as a jumping off point for their careers. By dedicating around five hours a week, the certificate can be completed in under six months. Advance registration and payment of $183 are required.

For more information or to register, contact Susan Ratcliff at 336-386-3309 or ratcliffs@surry.edu. You may also register online at surry.edu/comptech.