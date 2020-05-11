Surry County Schools name employees of month

Surry County Schools Superintendent Dr. Travis L. Reeves typically recognizes an employee who goes above and beyond the call of duty with outstanding performance each month with the employee of the month recognition.

At a recent county school board meeting,. for the first time Dr. Reeves deviated from tradition and recognized all Surry County School System employees as the May 2020 Employees of the Month for “outstanding and selfless service in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the school system said.

“The Surry County School System is comprised of many talented professionals who are committed to giving their all personally and professionally to ensure each of our 7,720 students receive a world-class education. Educators work tirelessly to ensure students are well taken care of academically, physically, socially, and emotionally,” stated Dr. Reeves. “Our more than 1,100 employees have served a pivotal role throughout this 2019-2020 school year but especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. We extend our heartfelt appreciation for unwavering devotion to Surry County Schools.”

Nationally, May 4-8, was designated Teacher and Staff Appreciation Week. The State of North Carolina will be observing a month-long observance of teacher and staff appreciation using the hashtag #NCLighthouseLeaders.

”North Carolina teachers and staff light the way for learning and provide a beacon of hope for our state especially during these unprecedented times,” the county schools said in making the announcement. “Surry County School System teachers and staff light the pathway in our schools and communities to global success. Surry County Schools is proud to recognize our May 2020 Employees of the Month, NC School Heroes, and NC Lighthouse Leaders.“