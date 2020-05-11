Middle school teacher selected for Leadership Academy

Dalton Tedder, seventh-grade math and science teacher at Mount Airy Middle School, has been selected to participate in High Point University’s (HPU) Leadership Academy.

“Mr. Tedder dedicates countless hours to improving learning for both students and teachers,” said Mount Airy Middle School Principal Olivia Sikes. “Mount Airy Middle School students and staff are very proud of Mr. Tedder as he takes the next step in his career as a teacher leader through his participation in this exemplary program at High Point University.”

Mount Airy City Schools, along with six partnering districts, are working collaboratively with HPU to prepare 20 candidates for administrative positions in North Carolina school districts. The structure of this program provides $50,000 to invest in future administrators by covering the cost of classes and paying for a substitute during his internship.

This is an extensive program that will prepare candidates to become principals who will return to their home districts following a year of leadership development. “Graduate students will learn about themselves, build skills, and grow through job-embedded experiences that relate directly to their field of study. This training will prepare Mr. Tedder to transform low-performing schools into high-performance learning environments for all students,” the school system said in announcing his selection.

Mount Airy High School Principal Jason Dorsett assisted HPU in their effort to select candidates. “It has been a privilege to serve on the advisory council for the High Point University Leadership Academy, Principal Preparation Program. As a part of cohorts one, three and five, I have worked with many outstanding educators from all across our region. District partners have done a wonderful job of selecting candidates who are caring, reflective, and hard working. With the support of the High Point University Leadership Academy, outstanding principal preparation is taking place.”

This program will allow Tedder to get his degree while continuing to work as a math teacher. As he progresses, through the program, he will do his internship in Mount Airy schools while it pays for a substitute for his time away from class. Upon completion of the academy, he will have earned his M.Ed. in Educational Leadership from High Point University and be eligible for North Carolina licensure as a school administrator. Following the program, each candidate will fulfill a three-year commitment to their district where they will be able to pursue administrative openings as they become available.

Tedder is excited about the next chapter in his education career.

“I am very honored and blessed to be selected as Mount Airy City Schools representative for the High Point Leadership program. Having worked with two graduates of the program, I know HPU will help improve myself as an educator and be further prepared to help contribute to our successful school system. I know the challenges that lie ahead; however, I am looking forward to taking it head-on and learning from the process.”

He earned his Bachelor of Science in Mathematics education from Western Carolina University in 2014. He has nearly six-years of teaching experience in middle and high school math.

Tedder
