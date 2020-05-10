Area firms begin slow reopening

Local businesses joined their counterparts across the state Friday, beginning their gradual re-opening from Gov. Cooper’s stay-at-home order on Friday, though not all businesses have opened their doors.

For those who did, or will be opening up over the next week, it’s a chance to finally start returning to normal and, hopefully, begin a slow economic recovery.

“I closed on March 19,” said Lisa Ring, owner of the Hallmark store in Mayberry Mall. “I really couldn’t afford it…but I felt like it was the right thing to do because of the situation.”

She said all six of her employees were planning on returning to work as well, which will help as the store ramps up to full business.

Ring said while some of the stores in the mall can’t yet reopen under Gov. Roy Cooper’s gradual phase-in of statewide openings, she said the shoe store there is already open, and she believes a couple of others there will be as well.

Leon Baskerville, store manager at Belks, said on Friday his store’s plan was to reopen on Monday, though he didn’t yet know what time that would happen.

Many businesses across the state have been closed, or at least operating on severely reduced hours, since Cooper issued the stay-at-home order March 27. Only those businesses considered essential — groceries, pharmacies, physicians and medical facilities, some hardware operations and the like — were permitted to remain open, though often on restricted hours. Restaurants were only allowed to offer curbside and delivery services.

Following CDC guidelines, the governor has unveiled a graduated plan for reopening the economy, with each step offering time to measure any coronavirus flare-ups.

In Phase One of Cooper’s plan, restaurants are still limited to take-out and delivery services. Gyms, playgrounds, barbershops and salons, theaters, music venues and bowling alleys are all still closed. Visitation to long-term care centers is prohibited, only outdoor worship services are allowed for churches wishing to gather in person, and individuals going out in public are encouraged to wear face masks.

Some businesses, such as the Hallmark shop, Belks, and many of the downtown merchants, can reopen with limits on how many people can be in each establishment. According to information distributed by Lizzie Morrison, Main Street Coordinator for Downtown Mount Airy, each retail establishment may only allow 50% of their normal customer capacity in their establishment at any one time.

“We’ve encouraged them to come up with a plan for implementing extra safety precautions,” Morrison said of her work with the downtown merchants. “Most were doing that anyway…following the orders to only allow a certain amount of people in their stores. Some are adding more precautions than what’s required, saying by appointment only, one person at a time…cleaning after each customer.”

While many area business owners have been chomping at the bit for the chance to reopen, Morrison said the local merchants have tried to keep things in perspective, putting health ahead of other concerns.

“I’m really proud of our business owners for putting people’s health and safety ahead of their own business. It has closed a lot of the Main Street businesses, most of them have adapted to offer online sales, whether it be sales on their website or through social media…many of them have adjusted in that way to stay afloat.”

Now that some businesses can reopen, she said her organization has asked for designated pick-up only parking along Main Street in front of restaurants, which are still limited to curbside pick-up service.

One of the actions her organization has taken to help keep people utilizing downtown businesses is what she called a “loyalty to local” promotion.

People who shop at local merchants, either in person or online, can take picture of their receipt, upload it to the Mount Air Downtown Facebook posts announcing the plan — at https://www.facebook.com/DowntownMountAiry/?redirect=false

— along with a statement about why they like that particular merchant. Mount Airy Downtown will hold periodic drawings from among the entries for a gift basket, beginning today.

“The first basket will be worth about $600…in gift cards for local businesses. We are planning to do more of them.” She said anyone interested in participating, or in learning more, can go to the group’s Facebook page or Instagram account.

”I’m really proud of the way they (merchants) have handled this situation, this is obviously very scary for small businesses because we don’t know the end date of this, and I’ve seen a lot of determination, a lot of flexibility with these businesses who have adapted, I think Mount Airy is going to be fine because we have business owners who can adapt.”

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_sign22.jpg