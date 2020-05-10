Mask donation celebrated – and debated

A Mount Airy resident has committed $25,000 to provide free face masks to all city residents — a seemingly straightforward gesture, but one producing debate among municipal officials.

The donation by retired attorney Richard Fawcett was discussed by the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners during a meeting Thursday afternoon. The board subsequently voted 5-0 to accept Fawcett’s gift, while also acknowledging that it will be difficult to distribute the masks to in-town residents only, as he directed.

Fawcett recently has been at the forefront of a campaign to make face masks readily available to help deter the spread of COVID-19 locally.

This eventually led to him contacting Mount Airy officials about his offer to buy about 10,000 Nightingale protective coverings from Renfro Corp., roughly matching the city’s population, which commissioners agreed to have municipal personnel distribute.

Commissioner Ron Niland called Fawcett’s gift “an outstanding generous donation” during the meeting.

“I think his heart is in the right place,” Niland said. “He is very passionate about this.”

“He wants to make sure this is a pure effort to distribute masks for free,” City Attorney Hugh Campbell said.

Commissioner Tom Koch, who has been part of a separate fundraising effort to provide masks for citizens, suggested potential distribution points Thursday, with which other board members were in agreement.

These include downtown businesses, the Yokefellow food pantry, the Shepherd’s House homeless shelter, the Surry Medical Ministries free clinic, the city public housing authority, law enforcement, the Surry Emergency Medical Service and others. Koch also listed school meal programs giving out masks.

“So many of these agencies are reaching those in need,” he reasoned.

Board member concerns

The contribution by Fawcett was not the slam-dunk that it might have appeared to be Thursday afternoon — while face masks have strings, some officials said that should not be the case with the effort envisioned by Fawcett.

Board members cited reservations about accepting it with the understanding that the city government be required to comply with any strict terms imposed by Fawcett requiring masks to go only to municipal residents.

Officials mentioned Thursday that earlier this year, the former attorney had filed a lawsuit against the city, challenging a vote in 2019 by a previous group of commissioners approving a dog park on public property. He later dropped the suit.

Commissioner Steve Yokeley said he was in favor of accepting Fawcett’s donation and for the municipal staff to get masks to the strategic locations.

“But I think it needs to be with no strings attached,” Yokeley added.

Other board members agreed.

Commissioner Jon Cawley mentioned that under his way of thinking, when someone gives something, they relinquish control of the object involved — in this case face masks.

“I don’t want any stipulations — in my opinion, it’s his gift to his community,” Cawley said of Fawcett. “And we will honor that by helping to distribute.”

Commissioner Marie Wood said the money for the masks can be given or not given, but if supplied Mount Airy officials should be allowed to do the best they can with the mask distribution.

The prevailing tone at Thursday’s meeting seemed to be that a good-faith attempt will be made to get the masks into the hands of city residents. Yet there was a recognition that this might be a logistical impossibility short of requiring potential recipients to show IDs containing their addresses.

Commissioners indicated that some masks invariably will go to out-of-town folks, those who work in Mount Airy, for example.

And Yokeley said that if a bunch of people are in a store, it would be counterproductive to distribute face masks to in-town residents only while neglecting others who theoretically would still pose a disease threat.

“You’ve got to keep in mind, too, that a lot of people already have masks,” Wood said.

Fawcett makes appearance

Just as the city board was winding up its discussion on the matter, Fawcett entered the meeting area — being allowed to address the group as the maximum 10th person in a room with only nine due to Mayor David Rowe’s absence.

Fawcett said he had been monitoring Thursday’s virtual meeting from another location — including the debate over the masks.

“I figured I better get my red wagon down here,” he said outside the room where city officials were assembled.

Fawcett said he came in order to field any questions the board might have, and seemed agreeable to the stance it was taking. But he expressed a strong desire to get the masks distributed as quickly as possible.

Board members also decided Thursday to allocate city funding to launch a public education campaign through local media and other outlets, aimed at achieving stronger compliance by citizens with guidelines issued in response to the pandemic.

This was suggested by Yokeley and warmly embraced by Niland, who suggested a figure of up to $4,000 for the campaign, to which the other commissioners agreed.

City resident Richard Fawcett makes a point during a Mount Airy Board of Commissioners meeting in which his donation of $25,000 worth of face masks to distribute to local residents was discussed. Also pictured are commissioners Steve Yokeley and Marie Wood. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Unmask-this.jpgCity resident Richard Fawcett makes a point during a Mount Airy Board of Commissioners meeting in which his donation of $25,000 worth of face masks to distribute to local residents was discussed. Also pictured are commissioners Steve Yokeley and Marie Wood. Tom Joyce | The News

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com