Renfro donates masks to city, county

Surry County is getting ready to hold public hearings on a set of proposed changes to the county’s land ordinances as well as the Scenic Byway Overlay district.

While the byway overlay has gotten a lot of attention in the past several months, some residents said the proposed changes to the administration of the Village of Rockford nearly slid past their notice.

Paul Carter has a vested interest in the Village of Rockford and is known to many in the area as the owner and proprietor of the Rockford General Store. He expressed a variety of concerns about the proposed changes. More regulations and hoops to jump through could raise the costs of renovations, to say nothing of adding more time to the project.

One of his largest concerns was that this process was how far along it had gotten without his knowledge of it. “I didn’t know anything about these changes until I saw in the Mount Airy News,” he said.

He also said he does not think he is alone in not having all the information. “We’ve talked about it down here and we don’t know anything about it.”

With so many important issues soon to reach the Surry County Board of Commissioners, County Manager Chris Knopf clarified the county had notified the public that proposed changes were coming that needed input from the public.

He pointed out the county advertised both the scenic byway overlay and the larger planned changes to the code of ordinances. “There are two ads, one for the zoning map amendment and one for the Code of Ordinances amendment.”

“One ad is for the zoning map amendment for the byway overlay, which is a new zoning district. New districts require a larger ad, signage, and notices to landowners, which were all accomplished,” he said.

The county asked for public input during a pair of walk-in sessions in Dobson. During those meetings, held on Jan. 26 and Jan. 31, members of the planning board, Knopf, and county commissioners were on hand to hear input on the changes and eleven residents took advantage of the opportunity.

Carter has a sour taste in his mouth from past interactions with the county and state who he said, “rammed changes down our throat.” There have been some changes that he felt were perhaps targeted “against me and my family.”

“I’m all for rules and regulations and having a board in place… but they’re going to make it hard to do historic renovation,” he said and noted the trouble he had recently finding the right sort of siding for one his structures that would be in compliance.

When Carter wanted to update one of his buildings, he found that the siding he needed was not made any more, so he wondered what was to be done in such situations. He found a company with the right sort of diamond drill bit to make the siding he needed, meanwhile running him tens of thousands of dollars in extra expenses before the product was even delivered to be installed.

“It’s getting to be so costly that I can’t abide by their rules,” he said and recalled another time dealing with onerous policies that at times do not pass a logic test. When he was doing kitchen renovation circa 2006 they were told more bathrooms would need to be added. He said it was a head scratcher to him as the seating outside the store was not a sit-down restaurant in the traditional sense.

It took “a ton of raising Cain” to get around that, he said, and afterward he was “called into the principal’s office” to speak with the county manager and planning board staff, of which Knopf was at this time.

As is so often the case in Surry County, Carter said disagreements on policy aside that at the end of the day, “We were always able to walk away as friends.”

Carter wants consistency and to not feel as though the county and the state are always on his back over regulations. If he is to be governed by one set of rules then he thinks it is only fair all parties play by the same rules, including the Historic Preservation Society.

He said it is important to remember, “We have the historic integrity at heart.”

In the ordinance changes the proposal for Rockford said, “As the VR (Village of Rockford) district is based on its status as a National Register Historic District, procedures for changes of use, and physical changes to a property or exterior of buildings must follow a quasi-judicial process.”

The proposed changes seek to “safeguard the integrity of the Village of Rockford by preserving those properties therein; to stabilize and improve property values; to foster civic beauty, and to promote the use and conservation so the Village of Rockford for the education, pleasure, and enrichment” of residents.

“Changes of use in VR are handled through a special use permit,” the proposal said. An example of a change in use would be in the Rockford General Store wanted to no longer be a retail store but a bed and breakfast, or a gas station – which no one is proposing.

“Physical changes are considered through a request for a Certificate of Appropriateness. To avoid multiple boards handling such matters, the Planning Board would handle both of these types of decisions.”

Here lies where Carter finds some concern for if the board did not find his replacement siding to be “appropriate,” he wonders what recourse he would have

Carter does not eye changes to the Village of Rockford, quite the opposite in fact. He and the other land and business owners of the area want to maintain the character and charm of the village just as it is.

This is a recurring theme in Surry County that is itself a large part of the reason for the proposed overlay. The ongoing fight against discount retailer growth in the rural parts of Surry County is part of the impetus for the Scenic Byway Overlay district in order to control growth in rural communities.

Knopf said the public is welcome at the next meeting of the Surry County Planning Board on Monday, April 10, for a hearing on these proposed changes.

“The planning board will discuss both on April 10 during their public meeting,” he said and only after the proposals have been heard by the board, with the accompanying public hearing, can they then move on to the board of county commissioners.

The planning board meeting on April 10, at 6 p.m. has been moved to a different venue, the Surry County Historic Courthouse, 114 W. Atkins St., Dobson.

Knopf said the following week the board of county commissioners will hold a public hearing on both the Scenic Byway Overlay and the ordinance changes proposals at its meeting on April 17.