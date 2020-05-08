City board discusses crowds issue

As expected, a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners Thursday afternoon was dominated by coronavirus-related issues, including city officials’ collective desire to have life returned to some sense of normalcy.

That includes a concern for COVID-19’s potential impact on large public gatherings planned in town in the coming months — indoors and outdoors — an issue raised by Commissioner Steve Yokeley.

He listed church services, along with events such as the annual cruise-in series downtown, which normally begins in June; a Fourth of July fireworks show; and other activities later in the year which involve the closing of streets such as the Autumn Leaves Festival.

“I know we have to follow the governor’s guidelines,” Yokeley acknowledged as the commissioners held their first meeting since March 19.

“We need to discuss how we’re going to open the city up and still follow these guidelines,” he added. “I don’t have any specifics.”

However, Yokeley said he thinks the city government should do what it can to allow citizens to get together as much as possible while also relaxing restrictions on tourism — “an important part of the economy, as we have found out.”

In reiterating how Mount Airy’s hands largely are tied by Raleigh on the public gatherings front, “we need to have some guidance on what we can do in the city,” Yokeley said.

Commissioner Jon Cawley, a member of the ministry, agreed.

“Lots of people are ready to have church again,” said Cawley, who indicated that one thing he is bothered by is apparent contradictions in how the state restrictions are being applied.

Among examples of this raised at Thursday’s meeting, the board’s Ron Niland pointed out that Walmart has been allowed to remain open as an essential business while F. Rees Company in downtown Mount Airy has not — even though each sells clothing.

“The frustration people are having is one person seems favored over another,” Cawley commented.

City’s hands mostly tied

Discussion at Thursday afternoon’s meeting suggested that Gov. Roy Cooper is indeed calling the shots when it comes to restricting public gatherings.

Both City Attorney Hugh Campbell and Police Chief Dale Watson pointed out that a local government can make regulations issued by the state more restrictive — but not less.

Yet the police chief said he understands where the commissioners are coming from in terms of relaxing the rules on public gatherings.

“All these things that you’re looking at, we are dealing with on a daily basis,” Watson said of city officers. “People are frustrated — they want to get back to normal.”

One avenue that was discussed Thursday was being able to control what occurs during large events, somewhat, if the limits on public assemblies continue.

This might include allowing the fireworks display to be held as usual, while requiring that observers sit in their vehicles.

Another means of control exists through the permitting process required for organizations wanting to sponsor large gatherings.

City Manager Barbara Jones said if an entity requests a permit from the municipality and there is a belief it will not be able to maintain the crowds under whatever guidelines are in place, “we will not give a permit.”

Commissioner Tom Koch also says the city government could “encourage” social distancing and the wearing of face masks at events. “But I don’t think we can enforce it,” Koch said.

“I don’t think there is anything we can do with a blanket policy,” Niland observed concerning actions Mount Airy can take on its own. “Just go with the flow.”

“All we can say is, we hope it changes soon,” Cawley said of the present restrictive situation.

And in the absence of that, “we have nothing,” he remarked.

Mount Airy commissioners Ron Niland, left, and Steve Yokeley practice social distance and mask-wearing during a city council meeting Thursday afternoon. Niland led the session through his dual role of mayor pro tem in the absence of Mayor David Rowe. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Social-this.jpgMount Airy commissioners Ron Niland, left, and Steve Yokeley practice social distance and mask-wearing during a city council meeting Thursday afternoon. Niland led the session through his dual role of mayor pro tem in the absence of Mayor David Rowe.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com