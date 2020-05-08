Mass COVID-19 testing day on Monday

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, Surry County residents will be able to test for the virus without regard to being symptomatic.
On Monday, the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center, in partnership with Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy and Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital of Elkin, will be offering mass testing for COVID-19 at three drive-through locations in Surry County.
“This event will be a collaborative effort to increase access to COVID-19 testing within our county and gain a better understanding of how this pandemic is affecting our communities,” the health and nutrition center said in a written statement released by Assistant Health Director Maggie Simmons.
The tests will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. They will be available at Northern Regional Hospital of Mount Airy, at the Hugh Chatham Express Care in Dobson, and at Hugh Chatham’s Elkin location. The tests will be conducted from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at all three locations.
”Test seekers may receive a COVID-19 test with or without symptoms,” Simmons said in her written statement. “There are a limited number of free tests available for qualifying Surry County residents. For those patients with insurance, please bring a current insurance card, photo identification, and a valid phone number. It is anticipated the results will be available for those tested by Friday, May 15. It is imperative for those tested to understand that they must self-isolate in their homes until they receive their test results.”
“We are grateful to offer COVID-19 testing to our citizens in hopes of keeping Surry County residents safe and healthy,” said Surry County Health Director Samantha Ange. “This is a tremendous opportunity for our area healthcare facilities to collaborate for the good of our communities.
Simmons said she and other local health officials aren’t sure how many people will utilize the testing. “We’re just asking anyone who prefers to be tested to come and be tested. There is no requirement for anyone.”
Gov. Roy Cooper, along with some of his more cautious counterparts in some other states, have said one key to fully reopening the state economy is to have widespread testing available so localized hot spots can be identified and addressed before they become statewide issues.
Simmons said she’s not sure if the health and nutrition center, working with the two hospitals, will begin holding regular testing days.
“There’s been discussion of additional dates, however, we want to see how this one goes, make sure we can get supplies available for the next one.”
Ange said eventually being able to do widespread testing will be critical in slowing the spread of the sickness.
“Our community cannot effectively fight COVID-19 without the implementation of widespread testing measures. The symptoms of COVID-19 can be confusing and vary from person to person, making it difficult to accurately identify suspected cases. It is critical we find those people who may be spreading the virus without showing symptoms. Controlling the spread of the virus demands we identify the infected and isolate until they can no longer spread the disease,” she said.
Both Simmons and Kitty Horton, director of infection prevention at Northern Hospital, said this test will not tell someone if they’ve been infected and then recovered, it will only show if they have the coronavirus in them at the time of the test.
The testing day comes at a time when local coronavirus cases are on the upswing. Thursday morning, when the state health department released its daily count, Surry County’s cases had jumped to 26, with one death. Bordering communities have seen cases climb as well. In Wilkes County, the figure has jumped to 186 with one death, in Yadkin the number stands at 33 with one fatality, in Forsyth County there are 332 cases with five deaths, and in Stokes County there are 10 cases. In Virginia, Carroll County there are 25 confirmed cases, 32 in the city of Galax, five in Grayson County and four in Patrick County.
Statewide, there have been 13,397 confirmed cases in North Carolina, with 507 deaths.
Simmons said the increase in local figures is not surprising for two reasons. First, she said rural areas such as Surry County were expected to peak in May, based on computer models of the expected virus spread. Second, for several weeks testing supplies were severely limited, thus only the most ill area residents were being tested. Now, with testing becoming more readily available, it’s possible a higher percentage of the existing cases are being discovered.
For those wishing to take advantage of the testing in Mount Airy, the drive-through site will be in the Northern Hospital parking lot located at the corner of S South and Haymore Streets. Patients should follow directional signage and enter from Haymore Street. For more details visit choosenorthern.org/coronavirus.
The Dobson testing location will be in the parking lot where the Hugh Chatham Express Care is located, on 911 East Atkins Street, and the site in Elkin will be at the southern entrance of Parkwood Drive directly across from Pruitt Health. People visiting either of those sites should follow signs indicating where to drive.
For more information regarding the Monday testing, contact Surry County Health and Nutrition Center at 336-401-8400. For more general information about COVID-19, dial 2-1-1, 888-892-1162), or 888-892-1162.