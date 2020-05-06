East Surry JROTC holds virtual awards ceremony

The East Surry JROTC Raider teams were among the cadets being honored during an online awards ceremony that took place Friday evening.

The East Surry High School JROTC was able to maintain state mandates for social distancing by using an online format to host its annual awards ceremony on Friday evening.

Cadets were joined by family, friends and supporters as they received recognition for a series of accomplishments compiled during the past year.

The ceremony washeld on its originally scheduled date and 60 persons, including cadets, viewed or listened to the online presentation.

“It went well,” East Surry JROTC Instructor First Sergeant Ronald Montgomery said. “There were a lot of positive comments afterwards.”

After welcoming remarks from Cardinal Battalion Commander Allen Myers, a series of recognitions and awards were presented.

Program sponsors were recognized for their contributions benefiting more than 100 cadets. Sponsors were Hodges Realty, Pilot Mechanical, New Atlantic Contracting, Simmons Nissan, Carport Central and Johnson Granite.

Thirty parents and students were recognized for their volunteer efforts during the season. “Your sacrifices of time and energy are most commendable and appreciated by everyone with the JROTC Program at East Surry,” the presentation noted.

Sergeant (R) Grant Thayer was recognized for his service as the first semester substitute instructor.

Cadets were noted for earning Leadership Education Training certificates. Fifty-five cadets completed two JROTC semesters while 10 cadets completed one semester.

The Junior Leadership Bowl Leadership Team was recognized for its participation in an online competition testing knowledge of JROTC curriculum and history. The team advanced to Level 2 to finish among the top teams in the nation.

Team captains Nicholas Montgomery and Mason Sawyers were joined by members Courtney Brown, Dylan Myers, Keith Blakeney and Brandon Denton.

The Junior Leadership Bowl Academic Team was recognized for participation in the online competition testing knowledge of JROTC curriculum, English, Math and Science. East Surry again finished among the top teams with over 1,400 teams competing.

Team Captain Wyatt Hart was joined on the team by Nicholas Boggs, America Chavez-Cabrera, Anderson Allred, Randall McGee and Kallie Orosz.

The rifle team was recognized after finishing in the top half of teams competing in the Army JROTC Civilian Marksman Program Match. Top shot for the team was Cadet Colby Stowers.

Although its season was cut short, East Surry Raider teams consisting of 24 cadets were recognized for competing in three meets and winning 14 of 16 events.The Raiders finished sixth in the national competition held in Molena, GA.

Presenters also awarded the 14 cadets making up the Cadet Staff for receiving Staff ARCs and certificates.

Certificates were awarded to three National Guard enlistees. These were PV2 Keith Allen Myers, Jr. was awarded the leadership medal while PFC Joshua Ray Pack and PFC Steven Cade Williams also received medals.

A cadet was selected by JROTC leadership to be recognized at each LET level. They are for Level 1: Hunt McMasters – Best First Year Cadet, Level 2: Maria Chilton – Second Mile Medal, Level 3: Wyatt Hart – Military Merit Medal, Level 4: Courtney Brown – Special Forces Association Medal.

Superior Cadet awards, selected by the course instructor, are presented to the most outstanding cadet in each LET level. They are effectively the highest a cadet can receive other than the medal of heroism. Recipients were LET 1 – Dylan Myers, LET 2 = America Chavez-Cabrera, LET 3- Jalen Smith, LET 4 – Alan Flores, LET 5 – Joseph Gravley, LET 6 – Keith Allen Myers, LET 7 – Anderson Allred and LET 8 – Steven Cade Williams.

The class of 2020 JROTC seniors were honored for serving as role models for the 65 cadets in this year’s program. Senior accomplishments included planning, organizing and conducting blood drives which collected 125 units of blood, logging over 400 service learning hours. They won 10 Raider championships and five drill championships. Qualified cadets will receive the Leadership Excellence certificates and medal and each senior will be awarded the Distinguished Cadet Neck Medal.

JROTC seniors are Anderson Allred, Cameron Edwards, Joseph Ellison, Montana Goins, Alexis Holt, Mason Litteral, James “Bo” McMasters, Keith Allen Myers. Timothy Reams, Bryan Salgado and Steven Cade Williams.

A pair of scholarship winners was recognized with Joseph Ellison claiming the $750 American Red Cross Scholarship and Alexis Holt receiving the American Legion Scholarship to Surry Community College in an amount to be determined.

Afterwards, parents were joined by school and community leaders as cadets were congratulated and offered best wishes for the future.

“I want to offer my congratulations,” East Surry High School Principal Jared Jones noted. “I’m a huge fan of this program and I want you to know that I’m proud of you and your terrific team of instructors.”

