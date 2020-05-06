Strawberry sales ready to kick into high gear

Unlike this photo from a past year, this year’s strawberry lovers will be in a drive-through, with people staying in their vehicles as berries are brought to them. File photo

So many things are different this year. But while extra precautions have been put in place, local strawberry lovers should find a comforting constant in the availability of the sweet berries freshly picked from local fields.

For Country Road Strawberries in Pinnacle, strawberry season came a couple of weeks early this year. Owner Kevin Brown added an earlier producing variety that allowed the farm to meet the demand of eager strawberry fans.

While not as large as the Chandler variety that will be sold at the farm beginning this week, the new Sweet Charlie berries ripened earlier and are known for the sweetness that helped give them their name.

“Our biggest issue so far,” noted Country Road representative Lorrie Sawyers, “is that we can’t answer the phone fast enough. Demand has really been high.”

For Chad Bullington of Bullington Farms, also in Pinnacle, the season is getting off to a slightly later start than expected but anticipation is already high. The farm began selling in Pilot Mountain this week and Bullington is pleased with the quality of the berries being offered.

“We had a relatively warm winter with a great set of blooms on our plants,” he said. “It looked like we were getting ready to have a lot of strawberries and in April I thought we’d be picking by May. But we’ve had some cool nights recently and that has slowed ripening.”

In Pilot Mountain, Bullington sells his berries alongside Key Street, adjacent to the now-closed Mountain View Restaurant. A circular drive-through service has been set up allowing patrons to order, purchase and receive berries without leaving their cars. Bullington noted that both the Pilot Mountain Police Department and the NC Department of Agriculture where consulted to assure safety concerns were being met.

An emphasis has been placed on having berries available for Mother’s Day. Plans are for the location to be open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

“And after this week, we hope to be wide open from 9 a.m. each day until the berries are gone. We pick and sell our berries the same day,” Bullington said.

Bullington will also offer delivery to businesses as available and as allowed.

Availability of berries can be confirmed by calling 336-325-2273 or 336-710-2411.

Country Road Strawberries will continue to offer berries at their field, located at 610 Mount Zion Road in Pinnacle.

A drive-through service has been set up near the strawberry fields, with drivers stopping initially to identify the pre-orders they are to pick up and, as desired, to place any future orders. A post-it note is placed on each car detailing the order. Drivers are then directed to a tent where payment is made and berries are placed in the vehicle.

Workers begin answering phones at 8:30 a.m. and berries are picked up between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The farm hopes to extend those hours as the season progresses.

In order to maintain traffic flow, pick-up of strawberry orders is scheduled in 30 minute windows.

“It’s working great, better than we had anticipated,” Sawyers said. “We’ve added more help and our berries are beautiful. We haven’t had too much rain or a lot of hot weather and they’re getting sweeter every day.”

“We’ll be here throughout May and we believe we’ll be able to meet demand,” she continued. “If we have trouble filling an order one day then we should be able to fill it the next.”

Country Road Strawberries is planning to set up a remote stand at Mayberry Mall in Mount Airy this weekend and hopes to return periodically. Sawyers suggests that patrons watch the farm’s Facebook page to stay aware of times and availability.

At Bullington Farms, patience is being encouraged as berries continue to ripen.

“We’re seeing a lot of demand,” Chad Bullington noted. “We want people to know that our berries are coming. We get a lot of support from local families and we appreciate that.”

Sawyers also voiced appreciation for area strawberry lovers who are willing to buy local.

“We’ve been blessed with some great customers,” she said. “They’re the reason we’re still here and still able to do what we’re doing.”

