Mount Airy Police Reports

• A domestic call Sunday night at Walmart resulted in theft-related charges against a Mount Airy couple, according to city police department reports.

An investigation revealed that Jordyn Dale Boerema, 25, and Tristan Hailey Fowler, 21, a married couple of 285 Alicia Lane, allegedly stole unspecified merchandise with a total value of $476, which was recovered. They are each charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods and are scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Aug. 17.

The two also have been banned from Walmart.

Fowler also has a Dec. 16 court date to face charges of felony possession of meth, possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Boerema was convicted in Forsyth County in 2013 of possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received probation and a suspended sentence.

• Brandy Kay Giacopelli, 40, of 1742 Fancy Gap Road, was arrested Friday on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, identified as a glass smoking device.

Giacopelli was encountered by officers during a traffic stop of a 1994 Nissan Sentra on Fancy Gap Road, which led to a K9 open-air sniff and a probable-cause search of the car.

She was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond and is slated to be in District Court on July 13.

This wasn’t her first arrest on this charges this year. She has a June 24 court date to face charges of felony possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of both drug and marijuana paraphernalia.

In 2012 Giacopelli was convicted of two counts of larceny, shoplifting and second-degree trespassing. She received probation and a suspended sentence.

• Police learned of a forgery incident last Wednesday in which a Charlotte resident, Kay Overcash Morrison, was the victim. It involved an unknown suspect forging a check and making a deposit at First Community Bank on West Independence Boulevard. No loss figure was listed.

• The Sheetz store on Rockford Street was the scene of a theft last Wednesday, when an unknown party took miscellaneous food items and an Alka-Seltzer product, valued altogether at $52.

• Quinton Lavar Thompson, 31, of 7 LJ’s Lane, Cana, Virginia, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present on April 25. His arrest stemmed from a domestic incident on Gravely Street near Merita Street in which Thompson and Christina Grace Edwards, 27, of the same address in Cana, allegedly struck each other.

Edwards was charged with simple assault and both she and Thompson were jailed without bond. The case is set for the June 30 District Court session.