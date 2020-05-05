Homebound art students get creative

Remote learning has turned into the norm for schools all across the nation, forcing administrators, teachers, parents and students to sometimes think a little bit outside the box.

Jessica Otten, art teacher at Tharrington Primary School and Jones Intermediate School, and her students definitely have been getting creative after she challenged her students to participate in the Getty Museum Challenge.

Students, with the help of their families, seemed to have some fun recreating famous pieces of art using items they have around their house.

Second-grader Lennon Selba.
Rising kindergarten student Libby Graham poses with first grader Beau Graham.
Second grader Carlee Sechrist.
First grader Kenley Horton.
Second-grade student Lincoln Brown.
Second grader Tanner Goad and his mother, Angela Goad.
Second-grader student Charlie Johnson.
