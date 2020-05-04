Phony cop caught in Dobson

Clark

DOBSON — Law enforcement says a pair of local men were saved from a point-blank shooting when the firearm failed to discharge during what officers believe was an attempted auto theft.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office says a Dobson homeowner and his brother-in-law were attempting to stop a stranger getting in the owner’s truck when the man, a former deputy in another county, reportedly pulled out a gun and attempted to shoot them.

Capt. Scott Hudson said Monday that the Sheriff’s Office was dispatched Friday at 5:42 p.m. to an unknown problem at 336 Reece Road — a dead-end road south of Dobson, off U.S. 601 between the Depot Restaurant and the intersection with N.C. 268.

“While deputies were responding, the caller/victim advised Surry County Communication (E-911) that the person of interest was armed with a handgun and was in the process of stealing the victim’s vehicle,” stated Capt. Hudson.

“When Deputy Charles Watson and Deputy Ronnie Druar arrived on the scene, they located the suspect, later identified as Justin Lawrence Clark, a white male, 27, in an active fight with the homeowners,” according to Capt. Hudson.

”Deputies attempted to apprehend Mr. Clark, and he started to resist and physically assault the deputies. Mr. Clark identified himself as a law enforcement officer out of Forsyth County, and he mentioned numerous times that he was in the process of working an active investigation. Deputies were able to place Mr. Clark in restraints and properly secure him.”

Hudson said the deputies interviewed the witnesses, who said they were not familiar with Clark; they only saw him pull into the driveway and go to the owner’s Chevrolet Silverado truck.

The deputies reported that the witnesses said the suspect had opened the door to the Silverado and placed an item inside when the homeowners and his brother-in-law attempted to stop Clark from taking the vehicle.

Clark then allegedly pulled out a semi-automatic handgun, placed it against the gut of the truck owner and pulled the trigger.

“The firearm did not discharge during the assault. Deputies recovered a handgun and numerous rounds of ammo,” said Hudson. He said he couldn’t remember the exact caliber, but it might have been a .380.

Deputies issued a search warrant for the vehicle Clark drove to the house.

During the search, deputies found a uniform and other items that could belong to a member of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, according to Capt. Larry Lowe.

Surry deputies reached out to the Forsyth agency and learned that Clark had been previously employed by that agency, but no longer was employed with them as a law enforcement official, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to Sheriff Steve Hiatt, Clark was arrested for one count of felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of felony assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill, and five misdemeanor charges: one count of impersonating a law enforcement officer, two counts of assault by pointing a gun, and two counts of assault on a law enforcement official.

Clark was taken before a judicial official and received a $253,000 secured bond and a court date of June 17. He is incarcerated in the Surry County Detention Center.

