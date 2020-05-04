Pictured are, top row, Jacob McHone, Treva Kirkman, and Diann Beamer; bottom row, Lily Kirkman, Mount Airy Appearance Commission representative Brooke Lowry, Stephanie Montgomery, and Rose Kirkman. The commission recently awarded the Most Improved Commercial Property Award to the office that houses Beamer & Kirkman Realty and The Law Office of Gretchen Hollar Kirkman.

Pictured are, top row, Jacob McHone, Treva Kirkman, and Diann Beamer; bottom row, Lily Kirkman, Mount Airy Appearance Commission representative Brooke Lowry, Stephanie Montgomery, and Rose Kirkman. The commission recently awarded the Most Improved Commercial Property Award to the office that houses Beamer & Kirkman Realty and The Law Office of Gretchen Hollar Kirkman. -

The Mount Airy Appearance Commission recently recognized Beamer & Kirkman Realty and The Law Office of Gretchen Hollar Kirkman for the most improved commercial property in the city.