Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Woodrow Stanbury Williams, age 53, white male, wanted on a post-release warrant and is on supervision for felony possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Richard Elijah Goodson, 34, white male, wanted on a post-release warrant and is on supervision for felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering.

• Marty Lee Mayes, 45, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for three counts of possession of a Schedule II drug and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

• James Edward Vestal, 56, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for larceny.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

