Surry County Most Wanted

May 3, 2020 Jeffrey Linville Crime, News 0
Staff Report
The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

Woodrow Stanbury Williams, age 53, white male, wanted on a post-release warrant and is on supervision for felony possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Richard Elijah Goodson, 34, white male, wanted on a post-release warrant and is on supervision for felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering.

Marty Lee Mayes, 45, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for three counts of possession of a Schedule II drug and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Edward Vestal, 56, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for larceny.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

