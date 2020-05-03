Mount Airy Police Reports

• Tools with a total listed value of $3,670 were discovered stolen Wednesday from a local construction site, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. The theft occurred after a security bar to a trailer was pried open to gain access to items stored inside at 2151 Rockford St., where Aspen Dental and Mattress Warehouse are being developed.

Stolen were Ridgid-brand products including a pipe threader with a set of dies, two pipe vices and two jack stands, orange in color; a Hilmor hydraulic swaging tool, black in color; gray 24-inch and 18-inch pipe wrenches; and a Milwaukee portaband saw, red in color.

Commercial Air Systems of Stanley Mill Road in Elkin is listed as the victim of the crime.

• Police were told Thursday that registration plates were discovered stolen the day before at Mount Airy Dodge on North Andy Griffith Parkway, including one removed from a 1998 Jeep Wrangler owned by dealership employee Christopher Roy Flippin of Country Club Road.

The number of the tag taken from the Jeep is EKV3946, with a dealer registration plate (serial number FD-93492) owned by Mount Airy Dodge also stolen.

• Crystal Lynn Driver, 27, of Tobaccoville, was arrested last Monday on an outstanding warrant for a felony charge of larceny of a motor vehicle after she was encountered by police during a suspicious-vehicle investigation at GameStop on Edgewood Drive. The warrant had been filed through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office on April 16, with no other details listed.

Driver was released under a $1,000 unsecured bond to appear in District Court on June 15.

• Leah Brooke Ireland, 37, of Yadkinville, was charged with larceny and possession of stolen property on April 23 at Walmart, where store loss-prevention personnel stopped Ireland after she allegedly loaded unpaid-for items valued at $245 into a 1999 Nissan Sentra.

This included garden plants, garden blocks and garden soil, which were recovered. Ireland is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on June 2.

• Two men are facing felony drug charges stemming from an encounter with officers at a Hamburg Street location on April 22, which involved the seizure of methamphetamine, heroin, oxycodone, alprazolam and paraphernalia. Kevin Wayne McMillian, 44, of 142 Petunia Lane, is accused of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, a felony; misdemeanor possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

Houston Edward Young, 37, of 224 Highland Drive, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia. McMillian, who also was found to be the subject of an outstanding order for arrest, was jailed under an $8,000 secured bond and Young, $5,000 secured, with both men slated to be in court on June 25.

• Bob Allen Rowinsky, 73, of 707 N. Main St., was charged with allowing dogs to run at large on April 21, after three Great Danes he owns were found loose on Rawley Avenue near Willow Street. Rowinsky had been warned multiple times, police records state. The case is set for the Aug. 7 session of District Court.

Then on April 25, Rowinsky was charged with a city noise ordinance violation, after an investigation revealed several canines owned by him were inside and outside Rowinky’s residence barking and causing a loud disturbance. The court date for that matter is July 20.

• Chester Sterling Pruett, 51, of 240 Starlite Road, No. 104, was served with a warrant for a charge of first-degree trespassing on April 20, which had been issued earlier that day with Johnik Latric Duncan, also of Starlite Road, as the complainant. Pruett is free on a written promise to appear in District Court on June 11.

• A “weighted” license plate, number LR6419, was stolen on April 20 from a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup owned by Eddie Thomas Jackson of Wagoner Drive while the vehicle was at Walmart. In North Carolina, if a truck is pulling anything other than a recreational vehicle (such as a camper) or utility trailer, the truck must have a registration for the weight of the truck and the payload.

• A black-leather wallet, the property of Marilyn Gwynn of Ahart Road, Ararat, Virginia, was stolen from her purse at Walmart on April 17. The loss included an undisclosed sum of money, bank debit and credit cards, a driver’s license and a Belk credit card.