City to hold virtual meeting this week

Tom Joyce | The News Tim Calhoun, interim IT manager for the city of Mount Airy, adjusts projection equipment Friday at a podium in a room of the Municipal Building which will host the next council meeting in a highly controlled environment. -

After canceling the last two council meetings because of the coronavirus, Mount Airy officials are ready to gather again at City Hall, but under a scenario that will be — for want of a better term — strange.

A virtual meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners is scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m., in a downstairs conference room where attendance basically will be limited to the five commissioners and a handful of others. They include Mayor David Rowe, City Manager Barbara Jones and a couple of staff members, for a total of nine people, whose seats will be spaced apart.

“We’re going to comply with the governor’s orders,” Parks and Recreation Director Darren Lewis said of public gatherings being limited to 10 people or less, although citizens will be able to monitor the proceedings remotely.

Lewis added Friday that he has been working with Tim Calhoun, the city’s interim IT (information technology) manager to set up the small conference room in the Municipal Building in preparation for Thursday afternoon’s session.

The commissioners normally meet in council chambers on the upper floor of the structure, but the layout there is problematic where staging a virtual meeting is concerned compared to the more-compact conference room on the lower level.

Allowing citizen input

All mathematicians within reading distance probably have figured out by now that the core group of nine city government people who’ll occupy spaces in the meeting area still leaves room for one more person to conform to Gov. Roy Cooper’s mandate.

And that is not by accident, according to Lewis, who said this provides leeway for someone making a formal presentation to Mount Airy officials as part of the session.

This also will allow citizens to speak in person during a public forum always accompanying council meetings, although they have the option of emailing comments normally made at forums for airing at the meeting.

(These should be sent by 10 a.m. Thursday to citypublic@mountairy.org., with the statements to be read aloud by the attending city clerk during the public forum.)

“If someone wants to come and comment in person, we’ll let them in one at a time,” Lewis explained. City personnel are to be stationed outside the lower-level entrance to the building to check people in, provide instructions and otherwise control this process.

However, officials are recommending the email method to reduce physical contact.

Meanwhile, space will be provided for the media in a nearby room, where the meeting is to be shown on a wall screen in real time.

No agenda has been released for Thursday afternoon’s meeting, which at least is expected to include budgetary issues. Typically an agenda emerges about two days in advance.

Virtual viewing

Thursday’s meeting can be watched via the Webex and Facebook Live systems, city officials say.

One can access it through Webex by connecting at https://mountairy.webex.com/mountairy/onstage/g.php?MTID=e86f0a29069ec0be376273872977f689d.

The session also can be viewed on Facebook Live from the city government’s Facebook page (by logging into Facebook and going to the City of Mount Airy, NC).

To listen in to the meeting by telephone, citizens can call 1-408-418-9388, using access code 718 979 658 if prompted.

Links are to be posted on www.mountairy.org the day of the meeting.

Council members have expressed a desire to maintain their regular first- and third-Thursday meeting schedule as much as possible while observing safety precautions and providing means for citizens to have input, which resulted in the adjustments.

A statement issued to the public by Mayor Rowe addresses the unique situation being faced:

“Thank you for your understanding during these challenging times.”

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

