Surry County records 1st COVID-19 death

Surry County has recorded its first COVID-19 death.

The person died today “from complications associated with the virus,” according to a statement released this morning by Maggie Simmons, assistant director at the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center .

To protect the family’s privacy, the center is releasing no other information about the patient, other than to say the person was in his or her late sixties and had several “underlying medical conditions.”

“We are saddened to learn of our first COVID-19 related death in Surry County,” said Samantha Ange, Surry County Health director. “Our hearts go out to the family during this difficult time. We are working tirelessly to educate and empower our Surry County citizens to follow guidance from CDC and NC Department of Health and Human Services on protecting themselves and loved ones by following all guidance and recommendations.”

As of Friday morning, the county still had just 13 total confirmed cases of individuals being infected with the virus. Statewide, the figures continue to climb, with Friday’s daily update showing 10,923 total confirmed cases in the state, with 399 deaths. The Surry County fatality is not yet among the state totals.

Surry County Health and Nutrition Center officials said they want to reiterate safety guidelines county residents should be following to help prevent the spread of the virus. Among those practices are:

• Practice social distancing by limiting close contact with others. Maintain a distance of at least 6 feet.

• Avoid contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care.

• Cover your cough and sneezes with a tissue and dispose of the tissue.

• Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, cell phones, computers, light switches, doorknobs, and handles) using a household detergent and water.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, and if your hands are not visibly dirty use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

• Wear cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies).

To stay up to date on COVID-19 in North Carolina, visit ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus or text COVIDNC to 898211. Call 2-1-1 (or 888-892-1162) for general questions or for help finding human services resources in your community.

