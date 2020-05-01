Police reports

April 30, 2020 Thomas Joyce Crime, News 0

A drug activity call at the Shepherd’s House homeless shelter on Rockford Street this week resulted in charges against four people, including the felony arrests of two, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

All four individuals involved in the Monday incident are listed as homeless. Steve Alan Forester Jr., 35, and Annie Oakley Williams, 39, are each charged with possession of a Schedule III substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and selling a Schedule III controlled substance, both felonies. Suboxone was the drug involved.

An investigation revealed that Forester and Williams allegedly sold it to Tiffany Marie Spencer, 26, and Jamie Paul Wright, 41, who are each charged with possession of a Schedule III controlled substance. Forester and Williams were both confined in the Surry County Jail under a $2,500 secured bond, with all four people slated for a July 20 appearance in District Court.

• Timothy Ray Pulliam, 28, of 1567 Simpson Mill Road, was charged Wednesday with price tag substitution at Walmart, involving unspecified merchandise that was recovered. Pulliam is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on July 20.

• Friel Monroe Hawks, 47, of Sandy Ridge, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia on April 16 after officers answered a civil disturbance call at Lowe’s Hardware.

Hawks allegedly was found in possession of a crystal-like substance, plastic bags and a glass smoking device with white residue. He was jailed under a $1,000 secured bond, with the case set for the June 22 District Court session.

• The theft of a wheelbarrow, black in color and valued at $80, was discovered on April 16 at the residence of owner Patricia May Collins on East Devon Drive, where it was taken from the yard.