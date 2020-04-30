Area firm looking for workers

An explosion in demand for job masks, and a local firm’s commitment to meeting some of that demand, has led a Winston-Salem businessman to setting up a mask-making operation in East Bend.

And he’s looking to hire area folks needing a job.

Jerry Cox, owner of the Winston-Salem based Packaging Lines Inc., said on Wednesday he has a contract with Mount Airy-based Renfro Corp. to begin manufacturing face masks. The CDC has urged people to begin wearing them as a deterrent to the spread of COVID-19.

Two weeks ago the city of Winston-Salem began what it is calling a Mask the City campaign, in which it is trying to provide low-cost or free cloth masks to its residents. The city, less than 40 miles to the southeast of Mount Airy, contracted with Renfro to produce enough masks for city residents, with 60,000 of those going free of charge to low-income individuals living in the city.

On Wednesday of this week, Mount Airy officials expressed a desire to consider a similar program for its residents, with the idea of approaching Renfro something the board has scheduled to discuss at its meeting next week.

With demand for those Renfro-produced masks suddenly skyrocketing — Winston-Salem’s population is greater than 246,000, while Mount Airy’s is a little more than 10,000 — Cox said Renfro contracted with his firm to meet the need.

“I’m trying to recruit college kids or people who are out of work to put in an application. I need 30 to 50 people,” he said.

Though Packaging Lines Inc. is based in Winston-Salem, Cox said he owns a building in East Bend where he’s looking to put most — if not all — of the mask-making production team. While this might not be a career-long opportunity, Cox said it’s not going to be an operation that’s up one day then gone in a few weeks.

“It’s going to be months of work…I don’t know how this is going to evolve,” he said. “I plan to make as many as I can, right now around half a million…we could go longer than that,” he said, explaining that Renfro has agreements to provide masks for some of the region’s largest medical providers as well.

He said those wishing to apply should do so at the East Bend location, at 340 Highway 67 Bypass, between 2 and 3 p.m. either Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday of next week. “There will be a sign out front, First Choice Personnel is taking applications. If the weather is nice, we’ll probably do it outside. If not, we’ll do it inside, with about five people inside at a time.

“We’ll take applications, we’re setting up machinery inside the plant, we’ll probably be in operation the week after that, maybe before.” He said workers he hires will be supplied masks and hand sanitizer to use while on the job, and for people who live closer to Winston-Salem, he may move some of the production work to his plant there.

“We’ll give them the option, they can go to Winston and work or they can stay here…we’ll probably start here first.”

Mask demand spurs firm to hire dozens