United Fund exceeds goal with $50,000 gift

It’s always good news when the United Fund of Surry County reaches its annual goal, but a $50,000 donation from an area foundation which made that possible also will help the community deal with the coronavirus specifically.
United Fund Executive Director Merry Craig Boaz was elated Thursday regarding that contribution from The Edward M. Armfield Sr. Foundation, named for the man who founded the Armtex Inc. textile company in Surry County.
“It’s a home run,” Boaz said of the $50,000 donation that has allowed her organization to exceed its annual fundraising goal for 2019-20 of $450,000 “at a time when we are scrounging for things to celebrate.” The final tally is $461,500.
In an interesting twist, the gesture by the Armfield Foundation that put the United Fund over the top was a direct result of what everyone now is dealing with, Boaz added.
“It was in response to the COVID-19 crisis.”
Boaz explained that the 2019-20 campaign officially ended on March 31, when the United Fund had achieved 91% of its $450,000 goal, raised among local businesses and individuals.
Then in mid-April she was contacted by The Edward M. Armfield Sr. Foundation, which sought to assist.
At that time, members of the foundation’s governing board decided that they wanted to help the United Fund of Surry County meet its 2019-20 campaign goal so 2020 allocations to the United Fund’s 26 member agencies would not be compromised.
Those range from multiple rescue squads to The Salvation Army, Meals on Wheels, Boy and Girl Scouts, recreational programs, the Shepherd’s House homeless shelter, the American Red Cross, the Yokefellow organization that operates a food bank and others that depend on United Fund dollars to fulfill their missions.
“We believe, as I know you do, that all of your recipient organizations are in need, and are experiencing more need during and after the COVID-19 crisis,” Mindy Oakley, the foundation’s executive director, said in a statement to the United Fund.
And there was a recognition by foundation officials that the United Fund, as an umbrella organization for the 26 agencies that receive all the proceeds it generates, was in a position to best allocate the $50,000 donation.
“Our intention was to find a trusted partner to help us to distribute our resources into the county to assist as best we can,” Oakley explained.
“We’re grateful that they entrusted this with us,” said Boaz, the United Fund official. Pointing out that the Armfield Foundation supports Randolph and Guilford counties in addition to Surry, she is glad it has relied on her group to process the gift locally.
“Annually, we assess the needs of our community and fully vet our agencies to make sure their funding is being used efficiently to serve our Surry County neighbors,” Boaz assured.
“The beauty of our organization is that one contribution will reach our neighbors of all ages — one contribution will provide services that meet a gamut of needs.”
COVID-related aid speeding up
In addition to voting to count the $50,000 donation toward the 2019-20 campaign, at the Armfield Foundation’s request, the United Fund’s governing board decided this week to speed up third-quarter payments to its member agencies. These normally are paid out in July.
“We’d like to go ahead and pay out immediately to provide our agencies with additional funds they need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” board Treasurer Clay Nowlin said in a statement.
Agencies will receive checks next week, United Fund officials said.
Coronavirus-related needs among the different agencies have been clearly demonstrated, according to Boaz.
“I would say food insecurities are huge,” she said Thursday of one example. Another involves extra costs faced by member entities associated with acquiring PPE (personal protective equipment).
While some recipients such as Reeves Community Center are now closed, when it reopens the need for recreational scholarships “will be huge,” Boaz said of another way United Fund assistance is used.
She is happy overall about the outcome of the 2019-20 campaign when it appeared the fundraising objective wouldn’t be met.
“I’m thrilled we surpassed our goal. I’m thrilled for our community. I’m thrilled for our member agencies. And I’m thankful for each individual and company that donated their hard-earned money.”
Boaz also greatly appreciates the input by The Edward M. Armfield Sr. Foundation, whose namesake was a native of Asheboro and lived in Greensboro until his death in 1999.
Armfield was the founder, chairman of the board and CEO of Armtex Inc., a textile company based in Surry, and at the time of his death owned and operated TWP Inc., a textile brokerage firm.
The foundation bearing his name was organized in 1999, with education as its primary focus. Additional areas of interest include programs for children and youth; efforts to reduce poverty; and enhancement of parks, recreation and the quality of life.
Boaz has a special name for the foundation:
“I call it my non-profit guardian angel.”
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.