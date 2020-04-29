Dobson man charged in Virginia

McMillian

LAMBSBURG, Va. — A welfare check here in Lambsburg has resulted in drugs and weapons charges against a Dobson man.

According to Carroll County Sheriff Kevin Kemp, his office received a report of a male subject asleep in his car for an extended period of time at the Dollar General store on Flower Gap Road in the Lambsburg community on April 18. A deputy was dispatched to the scene to perform a welfare check on the individual. The registration on the vehicle was queried, which returned improperly registered.

“As the deputy approached the occupant, he noticed several rifles in the back seat,” Kemp said. “The driver’s window was down, and an odor of marijuana was emitting from the vehicle.”

Kemp said the occupant in the driver’s seat identified himself as Zachary Lawrence McMillian, 39, of Dobson. McMillian was asked to exit the vehicle and a probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle.

“The search produced a large amount of marijuana, which field-tested positive. The preliminary weight of the marijuana was of a felony amount. Several firearms were found and queried. One of the firearms returned as possibly stolen out of Arkansas,” Kemp said. “Mr. McMillian stated to being a convicted felon, which was also confirmed. Mr. McMillian was placed under arrest and transported to a magistrate.”

Kemp said warrants for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony possession of marijuana by weight were obtained and served. McMillian was transported to the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin under no bond.

“The incident is still under investigation, pending confirmation from Arkansas on the status of the stolen firearm,” Kemp said.

