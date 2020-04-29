February chase finally ends — in April

Edwards

CANA, Va. — A police chase that began in February here in Cana finally came to a conclusion recently, nearly two months after the initial police pursuit began, with the arrest of a Mount Airy man and a Cana woman.

Kenneth Chad Hatcher, 43, of Mount Airy, and Rebecca Elva Edwards, 20, of Cana, were both arrested.

Edwards was charged with obstruction of justice and resisting arrest without threats of force. It was not clear how many charges were levied against Hatcher, though he was wanted on several, such as felony eluding arrest, reckless driving, obstruction of justice, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I or II drug, and possession of a controlled substance (heroin, Xanax, suboxone and marijuana), at the time of his arrest.

Law enforcement in Carroll County, Virginia, indicated additional charges may also be forthcoming.

The events leading to a high-speed, multi-jurisdictional chase on April 18 actually began Feb. 26, when Carroll County Sheriff Kevin Kemp said officials with his office attempted to stop a vehicle on U.S. 52 in Cana around 10:30 p.m. The driver disregarded emergency lights and sirens, and a short chase ensued. The suspect lost control of his vehicle and went off the roadway on Little Bear Trail, near the intersection of Bear Trail, according to Kemp.

“A female passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The male driver attempted to exit. After issuing commands, the deputy attempted to handcuff the driver.”

When the officer attempted to cuff the suspect, “the male driver began resisting, physically assaulting the deputy, and attempted to disarm him of his ECO (TASER),” Kemp said in a written statement. “The male was able to flee from the deputy with one cuff on. A K9 track of the occupants was unsuccessful.

“The deputy was able to identify the occupants as Kenneth Chad Hatcher and Rebecca Elva Edwards. A search of the suspect car produced methamphetamine and marijuana. Warrants were obtained on both individuals. Early the following morning, deputies were able to arrest Ms. Edwards with help from the community.”

On March 17 at about 10:20 p.m., a deputy with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling Oak Ridge Road in Cana. The deputy noticed a motorcycle, and when the bike entered the beams of his headlights, the deputy was able to identify him as Kenneth Chad Hatcher, according to the sheriff.

“The deputy was aware of outstanding warrants on Hatcher and attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the motorcycle. Hatcher attempted to elude the deputy. Near the intersection of Brushy Fork Road and Woodcreek Drive, Hatcher lost control of his motorcycle and wrecked,” Kemp said.

“Hatcher immediately fled on foot into nearby woods, ignoring commands to stop and that he was under arrest. A K9 track of Mr. Hatcher was unsuccessful. A search of the motorcycle was conducted, and numerous narcotics were found. Warrants were obtained on Hatcher for felony eluding, reckless driving, obstruction of justice, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I or II drug, possession of a controlled substance for heroin, Xanax, suboxone, and marijuana.”

On April 18, a county deputy was patrolling U.S. 52 in the Cana area, according to the sheriff.

Around 5:30 p.m., the deputy observed a silver car traveling north on U.S. 52 occupied by a male driver and female passenger. The deputy was able to identify the driver as Hatcher, and was aware of multiple felony warrants outstanding for his arrest.

The deputy ran the North Carolina license plate for registration, which returned as being improperly registered and associated with a separate vehicle reported as stolen. A traffic stop was attempted on Hatcher on Fish Lake Road, at which point Hatcher disregarded emergency lights and sirens.

“The pursuit continued south on Wards Gap Road into Surry County. … The Surry County Sheriff’s Office assumed lead of the pursuit. After a lengthy pursuit in Surry County, Hatcher returned to Virginia, where Carroll County deputies resumed lead of the pursuit,” Kemp said.

“Hatcher then turned onto a logging road off of Apple Ridge Road until he could go no further. Hatcher and the female passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot. A lengthy K9 track was initiated and Hatcher continued to flee. He was eventually taken into custody.

“Near his person were items consistent with methamphetamine and marijuana. Members of the community reported seeing the female nearby. After another short foot pursuit of the female, she was taken into custody and identified as Rebecca Elva Edwards. Further warrants were obtained and served on both individuals, who are being held without bond in New River Valley Regional Jail.”

According to jail records, Edwards faces charges of obstruction of justice and resisting arrest without threats of force.

For the pursuit in Surry County, Hatcher is facing 37 charges ranging from traffic citations to felonies. He has a June 4 appearance in District Court and June 22 for Superior Court.

Sheriff Kemp said he would like to thank the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Airy (N.C.) Police Department, Hillsville Police Department, Carroll County Fire and Rescue, and members of the community who contributed and assisted during this investigation.

