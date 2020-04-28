SCC honor society, members recognized

Brandie Hicks, a member of PTK at Surry Community College, won the International Distinguished Member Award at the recent Carolinas Regional Convention. Submitted photo

DOBSON – Members of Surry Community College’s Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society recently attended their annual convention by video conference, during which they received nine awards and recognitions including: Distinguished Honors in Action Project, Theme 7: Powers of Connection; Distinguished Honors in Action Project; Distinguished College Project; Distinguished Chapter; and Most Distinguished Chapter, first place; as well as maintaining the rank of Five-Star Chapter.

Member Brandie Hicks received the Distinguished Chapter Member Award and the International Chapter Member Award. In addition, members Zachary Chandler won the New Century Scholarship from Coca-Cola and PTK, and Yohana Nava was selected as the Flag Bearer at Catalyst for the state of NC.

“Several of these awards came with a cash prize that can be used to register students for Regional PTK events in the upcoming year,” explains Dr. Kathleen Fowler, SCC English instructor and faculty advisor for PTK, who received the Carolinas Region Horizon Award.

For more information about Phi Theta Kappa, contact PTK’s Faculty Advisor Dr. Kathleen Fowler at (336) 386-3560 or fowlerk@surry.edu or go to www.ptk.org. You can also follow the local chapter at on Facebook @surryPhiThetaKappa.