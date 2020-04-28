Surry looking to reopen for business

Commissioners Larry Johnson, from left, Bill Goins and Mark Marion are seen preparing for a county meeting in Elkin last year with County Manager Chris Knopf. The board is prepared to convene via conference call to push Gov. Roy Cooper to open up Surry County. Jeff Linville | The News

DOBSON — County leaders are holding a conference call Wednesday morning to consider passing a measure urging the governor to take the cuffs off Surry County.

The Surry County Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting via telephone at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

“The purpose of the meeting is to consider a proclamation to Gov. Roy Cooper, requesting that he reopen businesses in Surry County,” said a press release Monday morning.

“The commissioners have had several calls from business owners about this,” said Chairman Larry Johnson. “Those that want to open, we want them to that that choice.”

By law, the county must give 48-hour notice before having a meeting with a quorum (at least three of five board members involved), Johnson noted. With the notice going out to the press Monday morning, Wednesday morning was the soonest the board could consider the proposal.

Last week the commissioners passed a motion giving themselves permission to allow voting by telephone, video call and other electronic connections. They will use that ability to conduct the meeting without any of them needing to be in the historic courthouse.

One county official said staff members and elected officials were on a large conference call Friday getting an update on COVID-19. State Rep. Kyle Hall was on that call as well.

The county official said Stokes County Vice Chair Ronnie Mendenhall was talking about Stokes urging the governor to free that county from virus restrictions.

“We have to put most of America back to work, and we have to do it sooner rather than later,” wrote Mark Jones, chairman of the Surry County Republican Party, in a letter to the editor of The News last week.

These state officials, said Mark Marion, vice chair of the Surry County Board of Commissioners. “They are trying to compare us to the urban areas like Greensboro, Charlotte and Raleigh.”

“We’ve got one active case in Surry County right now,” said Marion. Eleven other cases have passed the two-week quarantine mark, he said, “and no deaths, and we’ve got 73,000 people in Surry County.”

Asked if this was affecting his family business, Johnson Granite, the chairman replied, “I don’t think any business is being left out of this. Everyone is having a hard time.”

The restaurants are trying to do what they can, but they are hurting for customers, said Johnson. Even the stores that are open have almost no patrons coming in, very little business.

Told of a restaurant in another county that couldn’t hold up under the shutdown and is closing for good, Johnson said, “That’s awful. … I would assume there will be some (here) that won’t start back up.”

“We’ve got to get these restaurants going, not only them but stores, too,” said Marion. “We’ve got to get the money flowing again. The rural areas are not going to survive as well as some of the places in the city.”

Johnson said he wasn’t going against any of the recommendations from the county health officials. People should still stay home if they have any symptoms; they should practice social distancing and wash and sanitize their hands frequently.

One thing that has come out of the governor’s executive order is that essential businesses like grocery stores have had to learn better safety measures, said Johnson. Other businesses can learn from that and use the same procedures.

Marion agreed. There are a lot of beauticians in this county without any income for more than a month, he pointed out. Now they can know to wear gloves and masks, change out those gloves and masks, and sterilize their equipment after each haircut. At cash registers, business owners can learn from those who have put partitions between the consumer and the cashier.

“If you’re scared and you don’t want to do it,” said Marion, then that should be the owner’s prerogative. And at-risk employees should be allowed to continue sheltering at home.

“The Centers for Disease Control admits most Americans will eventually get COVID-19 and that the shutdown was never about stopping the disease,” stated Mark Jones. “Instead, the shutdown was about slowing COVID-19 to avoid straining the hospitals. Fortunately, most areas are mildly impacted by COVID-19 with little strain on hospitals, so why continue destroying our economy?”

Jones has been sending out emails to the local Republican Party urging support for opening up the state.

“Putting America back to work is critical for so much more than our economy as it impacts our liberties, freedoms and our very way of life,” he wrote. “The cure of a continued lockdown will be worse than the disease could ever be.”

Legal implications

Andrew Napolitano, a former judge and Constitutional author, wrote a column for The Washington Times earlier this month on the subject of legality. Jones shared that information with his party members.

Napolitano wrote that it was one thing for public officials to use their status to educate and even intimidate the people into awareness of necessary sanitary measure, but it is quite another thing to contend that their actions and guidelines have the force of the law behind them when they don’t.

There is an “inability of elected officials to resist the temptation of totalitarianism. And it is slowly bringing about the death of personal liberty in our once free society.”

The separation of powers and the built-in checks and balances are written into the Constitution, the judge explained.

“These ‘orders’ — stay at home, close your business, don’t run in the park, don’t go to Mass, practice social distancing — are not laws that can carry a criminal penalty for violation. They are guidelines, without the force of law. A governor or mayor can no more craft a law and assign a punishment for its noncompliance than the courts could command the military or police.”

“Who are the governors to decide which human activities are essential? … No constitution gave them that power.”

Up to 30 people, with up to 10 people in each room, can listen to the phone conference at the Surry County Service Center at 915 E. Atkins St. in Dobson. The meeting will also be aired on the Surry County NC YouTube page and by clicking through the April 29 meeting links at the bottom of the Surry County website at www.co.surry.nc.us.

By Jeff Linville jlinvile@mtairynews.com

Jeff is the news editor and can be reached at 415-4692.

