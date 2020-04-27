First responders salute hospital staff

First responders line up at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital in Elkin on Wednesday to wave at hospital employees. Bill Colvard | The News

Bill Colvard | The News First responders line up at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital in Elkin on Wednesday to wave at hospital employees. -

First responders lined up at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital in Elkin on Wednesday, April 15, to wave at hospital employees as a way of thanking them for their front-line work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elkin Police Department, Elkin Fire Department, Elkin Rescue Squad and the Surry County Sheriff’s Office all had personnel present at both the morning and evening shift change to greet hospital employees as they came and went from work.

“We’re glad to be a part of this, to give them all a big wave and a smile,” said Elkin Police Chief Monroe Wagoner, waving and smiling as a car drove past fire trucks, ambulances and squad cars, all with lights blazing in the dawn light.

First responders line up at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital in Elkin on Wednesday to wave at hospital employees. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_IMG_3379.jpg First responders line up at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital in Elkin on Wednesday to wave at hospital employees. Bill Colvard | The News