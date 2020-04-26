County selects teacher, principal of year

Eric Riggs was selected as Surry County Schools Teacher of the Year. Submitted photo

Submitted photo Eric Riggs was selected as Surry County Schools Teacher of the Year. - Submitted photo Margaret Spicer was chosen as the Surry County Schools Principal of the Year. -

Surry County Board of Education members, central office administrators, and Teacher of the Year Selection Committee members recently crashed a virtual faculty meeting to surprise Eric Riggs as the 2020-2021 Surry County School System Teacher of the Year.

Rigg’s wife, Ann, and their three children, Eli, Isaac, and Ella, were on the call to assist with the surprise along with many J. Sam Gentry Middle School students and staff. Riggs is a 23-year veteran with the Surry County Schools, teaches eighth-grade science, and has served as the Foothills Middle School Conference Athletic Director for nine years.

“Two themes exemplify Eric Riggs’ teaching philosophy: Establishing and fostering trust and creating a safe space to uplift students for learning,” said Associate Superintendent Dr. Jill Y. Reinhardt. “Mr. Riggs cares for his students and demonstrates this on a daily basis. He believes it is his responsibility to make learning applicable to students’ lives and incorporates current and historical events as part of his lessons to help students internalize their learning and make it meaningful.”

“Not only does Eric Riggs do a great job with the content but he does an awesome job with relationships, teaching responsibility, and character traits,” said Brandon Whitaker, principal at the school. “I’ve seen firsthand that he also maintains relationships with his students beyond Gentry Middle School.”

Similarly, on a recent Surry County School System’s Leadership Team daily COVID-19 virtual debriefing, folks from Copeland Elementary School joined the fun as the announcement was made that Margaret Spicer is the 2020-2021 Surry County School System Principal of the Year.

Her husband, Phillip, and their three children, Aaron, Emily, and Kyle. were on the call to celebrate along with Copeland Elementary staff, Surry County Board of Education members, principals, and central office directors. Spicer is a 25-year veteran of Surry County Schools and has served ten of those years at Copeland Elementary as assistant principal and principal.

“Margaret Spicer has led Copeland to achieve incremental growth gains over the past three years resulting in Copeland being named a Piedmont Triad Education Consortium Signature School,” Reinhardt said. “She believes every child has a story and deserves a quality education. Mrs. Spicer continually strives to give her best to ensure all of her Bluebirds have a brighter future.”

“Thank you for what you do for all of the students in the Copeland Community,”said school board member Mamie Sutphin. “Thank you for all you do to ensure students’ success.”

Committees consisting of educators, school board members, retired educators, and business partners selected both Riggs and Spicer from a pool of their colleagues. Both will compete for regional titles in the fall.