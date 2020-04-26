Local woman leads charge in preparing hospital meals

Angela Shur (right) and Rhonda Mchone take a short break from preparing food for hospital staff. Submitted photo

While Surry County has mostly been spared from cases of COVID-19 — as of Saturday there were just 12 confirmed cases in the county — not all localities in the state can say the same.

Forsyth County, just down the road from Mount Airy, has recorded 149 cases, along with five deaths. Neighboring counties have been hit similarly hard, or even worse, with many of those patients ending up in hospitals in Winston-Salem, at times overwhelming the staff there.

Angela Shur, owner of Miss Angel’s Heavenly Pies in downtown Mount Airy and Miss Angel’s Farm, has taken it on herself to help keep up the spirits of the medical staff there, supplying them with home-cooked meals at least twice a week.

“My daughter works at the hospital there,” she said, explaining her connection to the facility. “It’s getting pretty bad down there.” She said the hospital has a COVID-19 floor, where many of the patients are in critical condition. The demand is great enough that her daughter, neuronurse Jamie Buhagiar, was moved to the COVID-19 floor to help.

“One of the doctors there just gave me some money to cook for his crew. After two weeks the money ran out, so I decided to step up and continue doing this,” she said, footing the bill for some of the food, but getting cash donations for much of it.

“We have a fundraiser set up online. I’ve never seen such community support,” she said. “People have been sending me money from all over, with notes thanking me.”

The work is labor-intensive, with her and her two-person staff at Miss Angel’s spending the better part of a day getting food and ingredients, then preparing the meals twice each week. Depending on the day and week, she said each meal serves between 45-60 people — she makes enough for doctors, nurses, technicians, and other employees on the floor.

“We’re doing easy food for them,” she said, explaining that her daughter said the workers don’t really have time for a sit-down meal. Some of the meals thus far have included soup and chili, food they can put in a cup or small bowl and eat quickly. This week, she said she plans to make chicken salad, the first of several chicken-based meals.

“I talked to Wayne Farms, he’s giving me some chicken for 75 cents a pound…we just purchased 300 pounds of chicken…they’re going to get chicken salad, chicken soup for the next few weeks.”

Shur is quick to highlight the fact that many folks are playing a role in the effort — Wayne Farms and other businesses are selling discounted food, individuals are donating money, and she and her two employees are doing the cooking.

“Everyone is teaming up to help with this, it’s not just me.”

Cards for nursing home patients

Shur said she started another campaign last week on her business’ Facebook page, soliciting handwritten cards from area children and youth to send to local nursing home residents.

“They’re not letting anyone in the nursing homes,” she said of strategies being employed to keep coronovirus from spreading in those facilities. “These people are confined in their rooms. People are talking through windows to them. I’m asking the community to send letters of support…while their children are home right now, doing their school work, get them some paper and let them make a card for an old person.”

“I just really want to do care packages for them, but I can’t write that many cards. I really want it to be from a child. Want them to do it to support our older people. The older people made us, so we should thank them. Some of them don’t even have families.”

Her plan, working with area nursing homes, is to deliver the cards, each card accompanied by a sealed muffin she’ll make at her bakery.

“If they want to drop off the card, I’m taking the cards at the store, they can drop them off or mail them in an envelope. I’m trying to get enough cards going, a few hundred, so that next week I can drop off the cards at one community.”

For information on the nursing home greeting cards, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/261042801591595/ For additional information on Miss Angel’s Heavenly Pies bakery, https://www.facebook.com/Miss-Angels-Heavenly-Pies-Inc-215369991871548/

