City schools name top employees of the year

Submitted photo Mount Airy City Schools supplied this collage showing pictures of employees of the year. Names of those pictured were not available. - Submitted photo Mount Airy City Schools supplied this illustration showing pictures of teachers of the year. Name of those in the pictures were not provided. - Submitted photo Mount Airy City Schools Principal of the Year, Emily Niston, is shown in these series of photos. -

Schools in Mount Airy City Schools have announced their 2020-2021 Teachers of the Year and Employees of the Year while the district has named its Bus Driver of the Year, School Nutrition Employees of the Year, Central Office Employee of the Year, Beginning Teacher of the Year, and Principal of the Year.

Generally the city schools make those announcements in a series of visits to schools, but the COVID-19-related closings have altered the way the school system can celebrate those awards this year. School system officials were able to share with staff members those who had been chosen for the annual honors during a series of district-wide Zoom meetings that are held each Monday morning. These announcements were then shared on social media outlets to allow students, staff, parents, and community members to celebrate the news with those selected and send congratulations.

B.H. Tharrington Primary School named second-grade dual language immersion teacher Elaine Reales as Teacher of the Year and pre-kindergarten teaching assistant Amy Heath as Employee of the Year.

Reales’ peers noted, “Elaine is very caring and dedicated, has great positive energy, which she shares generously. She always looks for new methods and ways to teach and to better herself.”

Heath’s co-workers described her by saying, “Amy is the picture of positivity. Children and adults are drawn to her as her interactions are thoughtful and kind. She is a wonderful representation of how adults should interact with children and each other.”

J.J. Jones Intermediate School named STEAM teacher Claire Draughn as Teacher of the Year, while custodian Landon Branson was honored with Employee of the Year.

“Mrs. Draughn works extensively to create amazing STEAM opportunities for the kids at Jones. She has successfully planned two STEAM Institutes, works in the Makerspace, and held another amazing STEAM Showcase this year,” another Jones educator said.

Jones Intermediate lost Branson in mid-March, but staff members have nothing but fond memories and kind words to share about him. “He was known for being friendly, selfless, and hardworking. He was an employee who loved the students.”

Mount Airy Middle School named seventh-grade teacher Dalton Tedder and administrative assistant Courtney Jones as Teacher of the Year and Employee of the Year.

One staff member noted, “Mr. Tedder’s students are his first priority when he walks into the school doors. He does everything in his power to reach students, no matter what it takes. He makes videos to better relate to them and puts in hours at home making quality lessons.”

Jones is found welcoming students, staff, and visitors to the middle school. Her peers noted, “She means so much more to our school than she realizes. She wears many hats and is a great outlet for students who are dealing with issues. She helps kids with injuries and brings positive energy every day.”

Mount Airy High School named teacher Tanya Davis and school counselor Alicia Henson as Teacher of the Year and Employee of the Year.

Davis’ peers noted, “She has been one of the leaders in the Blue Bear Cafe, which has had a tremendous impact on her students. She has gone well beyond what most would do. Her efforts will make a positive impact on the future of her students.”

“Alicia works exceptionally hard to meet the needs of all students where they are. She focuses on their academic needs, emotional needs, interpersonal challenges, social needs…she is the one person who handles all of those things. She wears many hats at Mount Airy High School and is always willing to step in and assist wherever there is a need,” one co-worker noted about Henson.

The district named BH Tharrington Primary Principal Emily Niston as Principal of the Year. When talking about her principalship, Superintendent Dr. Kim Morrison mentioned, “Ms. Niston is an asset to Mount Airy City Schools. She is the leader where our children begin and helps the team lay a foundation for their education. This year she has grown the Dual Language program to add a second classroom. She has led her team to become a nationally recognized Lighthouse School through Leader in Me and completed a state-wide Distinguished Leadership Program. We are blessed to have her leadership here in Mount Airy City Schools.”

The district also named its Employee of the Year as Jon Doss. Dr. Sandy George noted, “Jon does a great job in making sure that our buses and drivers are meeting the needs of our Mount Airy City Schools families. He is often seen going above and beyond to help those in our community. We are fortunate that he is a member of the Mount Airy City Schools’ family.”

The School Nutrition Department normally names a Manager of the Year and Employee of the Year. The managers chose to recognize two employees this year to showcase the work happening in school cafeterias. Jamie Scott and Terri Marsh have been named the School Nutrition Employees of the Year.

Tommye Phillips, the high school cafeteria manager, said “Jamie is a reliable, capable, and flexible employee. He is always ready to go the extra mile when needed. Jamie’s personality and pleasant attitude have made him a favorite among both students and staff. His willingness to learn new areas of School Nutrition and his genuine interest for each student has led him to be the School Nutrition representative in the Bear Cafe.”

“Terri always has a smile on her face when the kids come through the food service line,” said Celena Watson, city schools School Nutrition director. “She treats each child as if they were her grandkids. She is always ready to go the extra mile when needed. She is kind and friendly and always makes sure the kids know that they are loved and appreciated.”

The district named Andrew Draughn as Bus Driver of the Year. Peers noted, “Andrew always goes the extra mile to help anyone no matter who they are, he is nonjudgmental, courteous, cheerful, and loves his church work.”

Last year, the district began recognizing the work of beginning teachers. This year’s Beginning Teacher of the Year is Kaitlin Teague. One administrator noted, “Kaitlin Teague, first year, beginning teacher, serves as an exemplar educator at Jones. She is dedicated to our students where she models daily how to personalize learning for all students. She serves as a professional and focuses on the high impact of positive relationships with both her students and colleagues.”