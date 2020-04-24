Hospital to resume elective procedures

Elective procedures, such as this knee operation being performed, will soon be available again at Northern Regional Hospital. Officials there on Thursday unveiled a gradual reopening plan for elective procedures, rehabilitative care, its volunteer program, and other services at the medical facility.

Elective procedures, such as this knee operation being performed, will soon be available again at Northern Regional Hospital. Officials there on Thursday unveiled a gradual reopening plan for elective procedures, rehabilitative care, its volunteer program, and other services at the medical facility. -

On the same day that Gov. Roy Cooper announced his stay-at-home order would be extended until at least May 8, officials with Northern Regional Hospital announced the hospital would be undergoing a gradual reopening of some of its patient services which had been suspended as part of the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Hospital officials cited what they say is the relatively low case number in the region, along with a slowing of the spread of cases across the state.

In Surry County, 12 cases had been confirmed as of Thursday, while most neighboring counties in both North Carolina and Virginia were either in the single digits or low double-digits. Statewide, there were 7,608 confirmed cases as of Thursday morning, an increase of nearly 400 from the day before. There have been 253 deaths statewide attributed to the virus.

The resumption of many of those services at the hospital will be spread out over several weeks, if not months, and be reviewed at each step. The process is set to begin May 1, according to a statement released by the hospital Thursday afternoon.

“It’s a fairly fluid plan; and, as we move from one phase to the next, we will continue to monitor all aspects of the plan to ensure the safety of our patients, staff and visitors,” said Dr. Scott Corbin, chair of the hospital’s Medical Executive Committee (MEC) and chief of staff.

“The care of our patients is our top priority; and any decision to re-open services will involve a review of all relevant data and numerous discussions among the entire medical team and the hospital’s executive leadership,” he added.

• “Phase One of our plan includes resuming elective surgeries and procedures, relaxing visitation policy to one caregiver per patient, and resuming Saturday clinic hours at Northern Family Medicine and Northern Pediatrics,” said Dr. Jason Edsall, chief medical officer of Northern Regional Hospital.

“During this time, we will continue to screen patients and visitors at the two entrances, as we are doing now. We will also continue the universal mask usage and daily temperature/symptom screening for all hospital employees.”

• Phase Two of the hospital’s “Resumption of Services & Restriction Phase-Out” plan includes re-opening Northern Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation, re-opening all public entrances, eliminating visitor and employee screenings, and removing the masking requirement for employees and visitors.

According to Ashly Lancaster, director of marketing for the hospital, the progress of Phase One, along with the state COVID infection status, will be reviewed two weeks after May 1. That review will determine the timing of Phase Two of the reopening.

“These considerations will be continually monitored and re-evaluated by the MEC and leadership team, with adjustments being made to phases and dates, as necessary, in the event of an increase in positive COVID-19 cases and state/federal directives,” Dr. Corbin said.

• The final phase of the plan involves the restoration of the volunteer program and routine operations within the Skilled Nursing Unit. Lancaster said the dates for phase three will be determined later, based largely on the status of Gov. Cooper’s stay-at-home order and related state regulations.

Physician Perspective

Orthopedic surgeon Rob Williamson is looking forward to once again serving patients who had to postpone their procedures during the months of March and April.

“A patient waiting on a knee replacement or other orthopedic procedure still has a need for such and will be very eager to have their surgery completed,” he said. “We have a six-week backlog of patients waiting for their procedures; and our schedulers will be reaching out to all those patients. We remain grateful for the continued understanding and patience of our patients.”

D. Nelson Gardner, primary care service line medical director, also welcomes a gradual and controlled return to normal operations. “It is now time to move forward and begin reopening the hospital to elective procedures, visitation, and start building towards full operations,” he said.

“The case load of COVID in our area has remained low, the number of cases in North Carolina has peaked at a low number compared to states with similar populations and urban and rural areas, and has been trending down for days,” he continued.

“The curve has been flattened and in Surry County and surrounding areas has never peaked, and by any predictive model will not unless drastic changes to the virus or our behavior occur. I am completely confident telling my patients and friends that one of the safest places to be in the area right now is in our hospital or clinics, with regards to risk of coronavirus exposure. We will be vigilant every second of every day as it concerns the safety and treatment of our patients in our facilities.”

A Team Effort

In addition to normal cleaning procedures and schedules, the hospital’s environmental services staff has tripled its cleaning protocols for elevator buttons, doorknobs, handrails and other frequently touched surfaces. The staff has also positioned extra hand-sanitizer dispensers and sanitizer pump bottles throughout the hospital.

“We are pleased that our unified team effort has thus far yielded very favorable results,” said Chris A. Lumsden, FACHE, president and CEO of Northern Regional Hospital. “During the last couple of months, we have been transparent with our COVID-19 preparedness plans.

“While we have been focused on protecting our patients and staff, we have also been carefully and thoughtfully planning for the day that we might resume somewhat normal operations. We are now pleased to announce that our comprehensive resumption of services plan will begin on May 1.”

Elective procedures, such as this knee operation being performed, will soon be available again at Northern Regional Hospital. Officials there on Thursday unveiled a gradual reopening plan for elective procedures, rehabilitative care, its volunteer program, and other services at the medical facility. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Hock-knee-surgery.jpg Elective procedures, such as this knee operation being performed, will soon be available again at Northern Regional Hospital. Officials there on Thursday unveiled a gradual reopening plan for elective procedures, rehabilitative care, its volunteer program, and other services at the medical facility.

Other programs, services to reopen later