Man jailed in Wards Gap Road shooting

DOBSON — A Mount Airy man was jailed without bond in the wake of a shooting on Wards Gap Road which sent the female victim to a Winston-Salem hospital in critical condition.

Lucas Taylor Hiatt, 34, of 336 Lazy Brook Lane, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious bodily injury stemming from the Wednesday afternoon incident.

It involved Carly Ann Reece Spann, 20, being wounded in the upper chest with a handgun, according to Capt. Scott Hudson of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

An apparent domestic dispute between the couple led to the shooting, Sheriff Steve Hiatt advised.

Spann was transported to the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem by the Surry County Emergency Medical Service after it provided initial treatment.

“She was critical, but stable when we transferred her to the trauma center,” Emergency Services Director John Shelton said Thursday.

“I think she will recover just fine,” Shelton added.

Spann is believed to have been shot with either a .40- or .45-caliber weapon at the home of a friend at 2530 Wards Gap Road just north of the city limits, with one source indicating that Hiatt was in possession of multiple firearms there.

Deputies responding to the shooting encountered the injured Spann, who previously has been listed with an address in King, at the scene along with Hiatt. He was identified as the shooter after an investigation by the Patrol and Criminal Investigation divisions of the Surry Sheriff’s Office.

Hiatt was arrested without incident and taken to the Surry County Jail, where he was confined without privilege of bond — which occurs in domestic-related cases — pending a first appearance in court Thursday morning.

Before Wednesday’s shooting, court records show that Hiatt already was facing charges including assault on a female, carrying a concealed firearm and felony possession of methamphetamine.

On Jan. 2 he was convicted of carrying a concealed weapon and received one-year probation and a suspended sentence.

