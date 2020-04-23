Error spurs county Covid confusion

Surry County COVID-19 cases seemed to take a big leap on Friday, jumping from 11 to 16, according to the North Carolina Department Of Health and Human Services.

Local officials, however, said that figure was incorrect, and the local cases were still at 11 on Friday.

The state health department maintains a webpage, at https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/public-health/covid19/covid-19-nc-case-count, devoted to tracking COVID-19 cases and related information, updating the site each day by 11 a.m. On Friday, it listed Surry County’s confirmed coronavirus cases as having jumped from 11 to 16.

The Surry County Health and Nutrition Center, in a written statement it funneled through the office of Nathan Walls, the assistant to the county manager, said on Friday the state department had “incorrectly reported” Surry County’s number of laboratory confirmed cases.

“In an effort to validate lab equipment, there were test patient labs submitted through a local healthcare facility to LabCorp. There were 5 positive test labs and 5 negative test labs submitted, the test labs were counted towards the county’s laboratory confirmed case count mistakenly.”

The state website continued to keep the Surry County confirmed case total at 16 for a couple of days, then it rose to 17 by Monday. Tuesday it dropped to 12.

Walls confirmed that the drop on the state website was the state finally correcting the error, and as of Wednesday morning, the correct number of COVID-19 positive test results for Surry County was 12.

County officials did not directly respond to questions regarding how the error occurred, or where it occurred — whether it was a mistake by someone with the county, with LabCrop, or with someone at the state level, instead releasing another written statement Wednesday afternoon: “Due to the novelty of COVID-19, it is important to understand that errors will occur. All parties involved are collaboratively working to ensure the error is not made again. COVID-19 has been an unprecedented event and healthcare professionals across the country and world have had to adjust and be flexible.”

While the statement was issued through Walls’ office, he said it was coming from the local Health and Nutrition Center.

This is not the first time the local Health and Nutrition Center has been reticent to release specific information related to the COVID-10 pandemic. The department did release on March 25 the county had its first confirmed case, and then 14 days later the department released the second confirmed case had occurred.

However, department officials said at that time it would no longer announce when additional positive test cases occurred in the county, instead referring those questions to the state department’s COVID-19 website, the same website local officials said had the incorrect numbers for Surry County over the past week.

Surrounding counties have also seen their case numbers inching up. Yadkin County stood at 11 cases as of Wednesday morning, including the county’s first death; while Wilkes County had five cases and one death, Stokes County had 11 cases, while Alleghany was still only at two.

Across the border in Virginia, Carroll County has recorded three cases, Grayson County has a single reported case and Patrick County is still officially virus-free.

The only other county contiguous to Surry is Forsyth, which is among 18 North Carolina counties with more than 100 cases. Forsyth had recorded 133 Wednesday, including five deaths.

The hardest hit county in North Carolina is Mecklenburg, which includes Charlotte, with 1,284 cases and 33 deaths.

Statewide, there were 7,220 total confirmed cases as of Wednesday morning, with 242 deaths attributed to the virus.

Testing error leads to incorrect cases reported to state