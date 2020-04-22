Shooting occurs on Wards Gap Road

By Tom Joyce - tjoyce@civitasmedia.com

Members of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office investigated a shooting near Mount Airy Wednesday afternoon.

It was reported at 2:55 p.m. at a residence in the 2000 block of Wards Gap Road north of the city limits.

Several county officers responded to the scene along with the Surry Emergency Medical Service, which led to the discovery that an unidentified female had been wounded.

“The patient is conscious and alert and being transported by the EMS,” Capt. Larry Lowe said shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Details were sketchy at that time regarding the nature of the incident which was the subject of an active investigation.

“The Patrol Division is there now and we have contacted our CID (Criminal Investigation Division),” Lowe said of activity at the scene late Wednesday afternoon.

Lowe could not release any information regarding the details of the shooting or if officers were looking for a shooter, other than to say “I guess the best thing I could say is we are not looking for any suspect.”

No information has been released on the type of firearm used, where the victim was wounded and who else might have been involved.

“We have people on the scene who are cooperating with the investigation,” the Surry Sheriff’s Office spokesman added regarding the latter consideration.

More details were expected to be released later.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

