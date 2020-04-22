SCC plans Native American history class

April 22, 2020 mtairynews News 0
Learn about Native American history through an online class this summer through Surry Community College taught by Dr. Cory Stewart. Submitted photo Learn about Native American history through an online class this summer through Surry Community College taught by Dr. Cory Stewart. - Submitted photo

DOBSON – Surry Community College will be offering a class on Native American history this summer. The class will explore Native American history, culture and heritage from its beginnings to the modern period.

The class will be fully online and will have no textbook costs. The course will count as a transfer elective and is a Global Scholars Course.

“In this class we will explore Native American History and culture from pre-European contact through the modern period,” said Instructor Dr. Cory Stewart. “We will focus on the complexity and diversity of Native American culture, the contributions of Native Americans to the broader expanse of American history, and the struggles and victories of Native Americans in modern American society.”

For more information about this class, contact Stewart at stewartc@surry.edu.

Surry Community College is registering students for summer and fall classes. Summer classes start May 18, and fall classes begin Aug. 17. For more information, go to surry.edu.

