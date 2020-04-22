Rainbow trail emerging in Pilot Mountain

Submitted photo

In the coming days, primary organizer Josie Grogan is hoping to see a trail of rainbows form in and around Pilot Mountain as residents find creative ways to use rainbow art as symbols of hope and encouragement for passers-by.

In her work as a volunteer with events and design subcommittees, working with the Main Street Coordinating Committee, Grogan has shown interest in finding creative ways to use art in a variety of community activities and projects. She was working on another project just before state mandates were put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“I already had art on my mind,” Grogan said. “Different local groups started to pop up in Pilot, helping out the community in different ways. With adults and children home and people looking for things to do, I wanted to find a way to uplift spirits through art.”

She came upon the idea after seeing online pages featuring rainbow hunts and rainbow trails in a growing number of communities, including some found in the United States, Great Britain, Italy and Australia.

“I thought it would be a great idea for Pilot,” she continued. “It’s an activity that any age can do with materials we all have at home. And it can be done safely, while social distancing.”

Grogan has created a Facebook page as a source of information, inspiration and sharing for those wishing to take part in the project. The page is named Neighborhoods of Pilot Mountain Window Art.

She has posted instructions and ideas for creating rainbows and encourages participants to post their own photos on the page, along with the neighborhood where their creations may be found. She hopes to eventually develop a local trail of roads where art can be located.

“The ideal goal,” Grogan said, “would be to have enough Main Street houses and side streets to participate that people could exercise and take in the art. I decorated my door because a lot of people walk in my neighborhood. I hope they see the rainbows and are reminded of hope and that we are stronger working together.”

Her own front door and window, featuring a rainbow scene and colorful hearts made from tissue, are among the first photos posted.

“This is a movement of people,” Grogan explained, “creating rainbows from different mediums and putting them out in public places as symbols of hope and encouragement. It doesn’t have to require any special artistic ability and things like construction paper, colored chalk and tissue paper can be used.”

“I have some easy examples on the Facebook page and some suggestions for other things,” she noted. “And some have been put up in places like the library. It’s been growing and I’d love to see more participation.”

”That’s the main goal, participation,” she continued. “It can be small and can be made from chalk or from pages that have been printed out or colored. This can be motivation and encouragement for anyone who is going outside. I’d love to be able to put together a long trail with lots of local people represented.”

