Keeping in touch in these times

Pastor Rusty Reed of Flat Rock Baptist Church preachers to a parking lot filled with cars during a Sunday drive-in service at the church. Parishioners can pull into the parking lot for the 11 a.m. service, tune their FM radio to 87.9 on the dial, and listen without ever leaving their car. - Flat Rock Baptist Church/Billy Craig A person watches and listens to Rev. Rusty Reed at Flat Rock Baptist Church. The service was being broadcast on FM radio also, on dial setting 87.9 FM. -

With Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order in place, along with CDC-recommended social distancing policies, keeping in touch with others has been a challenge, especially for organizations that depend upon face-to-face interaction.

But a few of those groups have found ways to stay connected.

One of those is the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce, which has seen the regular in-person schmoozing common among its events curtailed.

“Networking is a big part of what we do,” said Randy Collins, chamber president and CEO. In addition to big annual events such as the Autumn Leaves Festival, the Citizen of the Year Award and similar gatherings, the chamber typically puts on a monthly after-hours get-together, along with periodic Lunch With Leaders presentations.

“With the governor’s order limiting gatherings to 10 or less, that’s difficult to do,” Collins said.

Difficult, but not impossible, once chamber officials looked to move their gatherings to the virtual world. Now, the chamber is sponsoring what it’s calling a weekly Virtual Mixer, using an online video conferencing service called Zoom.

”People can dial in on a telephone or in to the video conference,” Collins said. The first one was held Thursday, April 2. “We had almost 30 businesses gather … they are a time people can connect with other people, even if it’s virtually, we can see how everyone’s doing, if they need help with anything. We normally have a speaker who talks for 5 or 10 minutes on a topic.”

The next mixer is set for 10 a.m. on Thursday, and those wanting to take part can go to http://members.mtairyncchamber.org/events/details/virtual-business-networking-4-april-2020-1638

Dr. Travis Reeves, Surry County Schools superintendent, is scheduled to speak. On the page for the April 23 mixer, there’s a link to past online gatherings. Dr. Kim Morrison, Mount Airy City Schools superintendent, and Todd Tucker, president of Surry County Economic Development Partnership, were the speakers at the two most recent mixers.

Worshipping together,

from afar

Churches face unique challenges in meeting their biblical mandate to gather and minister to its members, but Flat Rock Baptist Church took a novel approach — the church has been holding drive-in services since the end of March.

In a move which harkens to the old Bright Leaf Drive-In theater days, when movie-goers could park and watch a film on a giant outdoor screen, with either a speaker hanging on their door piping in the sound or through the car stereo, members and visitors alike can pull into Flat Rock’s parking lot Sunday morning and hear the service through their FM radios.

“That was Mark King’s idea,” said the church’s pastor, Rusty Reed. “He’s the chairman of our deacons. We wanted to continue to have some form of fellowship and still be in compliance with social distancing regulations. He wondered if maybe we could broadcast over a frequency that would come in over the FM radio.”

After doing some research, King and others figured out that was doable.

“We bought a piece of equipment that would allow us to do that,” Reed said. That equipment allows the church to broadcast with a limited signal which reaches out a few hundred yards. People pull into the church parking lot, tune their radios to 87.9 on the FM dial, and they can hear Reed speaking from the shelter of the awning over the temporary drop-off parking.

He said the church usually holds communion service when a month has a fifth Sunday, and March 29 was one of those dates.

“I would, from a distance, pray with them,” the minister said. Communion was given from a tray individuals could access from their cars, so that no one would violate the governor’s order or the CDC recommendations.

Reed said there was a big turnout for the communion service.

“We had people just passing by on the highway who saw our sign and then came,” he said.

Successive services have seen the crowd grow, with 55 cars in the parking lot last week.

“We had one couple that came from Mocksville just looking for a place to worship. We had some people from Pilot Mountain come up.”

The next service is set for this morning at 11 a.m.

Funny emails keep Rotarians in touch

The Mount Airy Noontime Rotary Club generally gets together every Tuesday for lunch meeting, a practice that’s been suspended with the governor’s order.

So club President Doug Yarboro has taken it upon himself to help keep everyone connected with a daily email newsletter he sends to the members.

“I decided to do this to make sure we stay connected somewhat,” he said. The content of his daily missive is fairly simply, but apparently effective given that Rotary club members are talking about it in the community.

“I send out Rotary facts each day, a different Rotary fact each day that talks about the different services involved with Rotary, how Rotary was founded, things like that. And a joke of the day.”

Admittedly, he said many of the jokes are corny — which is what sometimes makes them that much more effective. He’s also issued a challenge to Rotary Club members — if they can identify the source of his comedy material, he’ll donate $10 each week they’re not meeting to the Rotary Club’s Alzheimer’s research projects.

He’s also not using someone else’s joke.

“One of our club members came up with a really nifty joke, so I included that as well. I just try to make sure everyone can start their day with a smile.”

While his supply of funny material is almost inexhaustible, Yarboro says he’s hopeful the coronavirus crisis ends relatively soon.

”I have about 50 Rotary facts. Hopefully we can start meeting before I run through those,” he said.

Groups use variety of ways to stay connected