Mount Airy Police Reports

• A High Point man was arrested early Wednesday on charges stemming from a vehicular break-in at a parking lot on Welch Road, according to Mount Airy Police Department records.

The crime was reported around midnight, involving the use of a tire iron and machete to break windows on a 1997 Ford F-150 pickup owned by William Reese Brown Sr., of Welch Road, enabling the theft of hand tools, a tool bag and the owner’s manual for the vehicle.

Another Welch Road resident, Timothy Alston Elliott, witnessed the incident, and officers responding to the break-in call took James Edwards Reeves II, 39, into custody at the scene. The High Point man is charged with felonious breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, larceny and possession of stolen goods. He was held in the Surry County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond and is slated to appear in District Court on June 2.

• Jose Fredy Cruz-Hernandez, 24, of 4933 N.C. 268, Dobson, was charged Tuesday with driving while impaired, aiding and abetting, having an open container of alcohol, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

This occurred after Cruz-Hernandez was encountered by police at McDonald’s on North Andy Griffith Parkway, with marijuana and butane hash oil seized in the incident. Arrest records indicate that he was confined in the Surry County Jail, with no bond figure listed, and is scheduled to be in District Court on July 20.

• Sarah Ollie Marsh, 48, of 130 Birchwood Drive, was charged with larceny Tuesday at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, where she allegedly took spray paint and three garden flags with a total value of $15, which were recovered. Marsh is facing a June 1 appearance in Surry District Court.

• Floyd Rodney George, 50, of 155 Eleanor Ave., was jailed without bond on a domestic-violence protective order violation on April 11. George was arrested at the Lovill Street residence of Elizabeth Michelle Nance, where his presence was prohibited under the active restraining order against him.

The case is set for the June 22 District Court session.

• A U-Haul tow dolly valued at $1,000 was stolen on April 10 from Hull Sales and Rentals on West Pine Street. A tow dolly is a device used to transport vehicles. Police records indicate that multiple suspects were involved in the theft.