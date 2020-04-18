The parking lot of area restaurants such as the Wesfield Grill may no longer be filled throughout the day but with the help of a new passport game the local group #PilotStrong hopes to inspire some much-needed support for take-out business. Dean Palmer | Special to the News

With local restaurants struggling to maintain business while under a state mandate to offer only take-out, curb and/or delivery service, the group #PilotStrong has created a “passport” game that offers local diners an opportunity to have fun while supporting Pilot Mountain and Westfield area restaurants.

“PilotStrong is an effort developed by community activists to support one another by lifting our small business community as it deals with COVID-19,” said Pilot Mountain Mayor Evan Cockerham. “We’ve done this through the promotion of local restaurants through our bingo-card program encouraging citizens to spread the love by visiting all of our local restaurants, to try new things and help them survive.”

According to #PilotStrong representative Christy Craig, the Pilot Passport game features a variety of 15 restaurants. Patrons work to fill their passport card by having each space stamped when a purchase is made at the selected restaurant. Some restaurants farther from Pilot Mountain may feature a “double-stamp” bonus.

When filled, passports can be returned to the Town Hall dropbox or by email to pilottourism@gmail.com. Submitters will be rewarded with a gift of assorted #PilotStrong “SWAG” items.

Passports may be obtained at participating restaurants or from the Town of Pilot Mountain website.

The effort is a joint venture of the Town of Pilot Mountain, Main Street Coordinating Committee, Pilot Mountain Tourism Development Authority and Pilot Mountain Unites.

“We’re doing this as a way of encouraging community involvement in supporting our local businesses that are trying to stay open while this is going on,” Craig said.

According to Craig, the Pilot Mountain-based group is continuing to search for ways to offer community support. Last week saw the temporary placing of distance markers each ¼ mile along Main Street as a way of encouraging those who are regularly walking for exercise.

“We’re seeing a ton of people walking as a way of getting out and getting some exercise,” Craig said.

According to Cockerham, Pilot Mountain area non-profits are also taking the challenge of trying to find ways to help wherever a need is identified. The Pilot Mountain Civic Club and Pilot Mountain Unites have each committed $1,500 to feed children through a modified version of the school backpack program. And, he noted, the Pilot Mountain Outreach Center is operating and has served more than 100 families through its assistance program.

The Town of Pilot Mountain, Cockerham noted, is continuing to provide important services to residents and businesses. A web page and social media pages have been launched for COVID-19 resources to help employees and employers access the aid made available through state and federal programs. That information can be found at https://bit.ly/3cvHNEg.

“This has been an extremely difficult situation, particularly for those operating or working in small businesses and of course for those who have fallen ill,” Cockerham said. “However, the resilience of our community is exceptional. I believe we will come out of this stronger with a renewed commitment to serve one another. To all of those struggling through this, I want you to know your town and your community care. You are on our minds and in our prayers.”

