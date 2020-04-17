Shop locally, maybe win a $100 gift card

The Surry Economic Development Partnership is sponsoring a contest it hopes spurs a little spending in area businesses while helping area shoppers with the potential of a $100 gift card.

The contest, which began Wednesday evening, is centered around people shopping in local businesses.

“Shop at a local Surry County business, post a picture of you with your purchase or receipt, tell us why you love shopping at that business, and tag Surry County Economic Development Partnership in your post,” the rules read.

“Any local Surry County small business counts, whether they provide a product or a service.”

Each Sunday the entries from the previous week will be put in a hat, with one winner chosen to receive a $100 gift certificate.

“They get to pick where that gift certificate is from,” said Todd Tucker, president of the partnership. “It can be one $100 gift certificate, or it can be multiple gift certificates adding up to $100.”

Tucker said the partnership maintains social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, so the pictures should be posted at one of those sites.

“We’re just trying to grow awareness to shop local,” he said. “We know people can’t go out every night. … If people have money to spend we’re hoping they’ll spend local. We’re trying to motivate people to spend it locally.”

There is no specific end date for the contest.

“We’ll run it a couple of weeks and see how it goes. We’ll post on social media the winner, and contact that person as well.”

He said the program is being funded with money that had been set aside for marketing events he had been scheduled to attend, but were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.