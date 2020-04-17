Federal money for businesses dries up

One of the hallmarks of the $2.2 trillion dollar coronavirus federal relief package is the paycheck protection program, or PPP. That created a $349 billion pool of money businesses could access to continue paying their employees, even if the business was shut down and not generating revenue.

The program, limited to businesses with fewer than 500 employees, initially allocates the money as low-interest loans funneled through banks, but some — and in many cases all — of the loan can be forgiven by the federal government. The rest of the money that’s not forgiven converts to an 18-month, 1% loan repayable to the bank through which the application was made.

That program was to be a lifeline for small businesses, but as of Thursday morning the fund was depleted, with Congress squabbling over how to replenish the money — leaving many small businesses who never had a chance to apply once again looking at leaving their employees in the cold.

“I knew that was going to be a challenge,” said Todd Tucker, president of the Economic Development Partnership. “For as quick as those programs were put together, and I think they are good programs…I knew they would be nowhere near large enough to meet demand.”

Peter A. Pequeno II, senior vice president and chief lending officer at Surrey Bank & Trust, said the truly small businesses — those employing five or fewer companies — never had a chance.

“They didn’t give the banks guidance until Tuesday afternoon,” he said, explaining that meant owners of businesses in that size range were not able to apply until then. He said 67% of the money was already gone with many businesses in line to snap up the rest by the time the federal government gave instructions on how those smallest of businesses could apply.

Prior to that, larger businesses were still able to apply for the money.

Pequeno said his bank helped shepherd local business through the process, with 252 of their loan applications, seeking slightly more than $45.1 million, approved.

“Virtually all of that is going to be in our community,” he said.

Pequeno said his bank’s key to success was starting early — even before the program was up and running. The PPP program is administered, at least in part, through the Small Business Administration (SBA). Pequeno said Surrey Bank & Trust got its applicants to complete their application packages early, lining them up in the SBA portal for approval “before the government released it to the larger banks.”

“We used all of our resources, all of our loan officers worked the entire weekend, through Easter weekend, to help our community.”

That Friday, he said, when applications were to open, the bank had its folks on site in the building by 5:30 a.m., ready to start at 6 a.m., with the bulk of the work done in the initial three days, when 185 of their clients were approved for $40.8 million of the money.

“We’re just very, very grateful to all of our clients, the people in the community, they worked very hard, too. It was a team effort. If our clients hadn’t worked hard, many would have missed out.”

Essentially, Pequeno said the way the program works is businesses apply for the loan package, and if approved, they receive funding to pay their staff members for up to eight weeks after the loan closing, even if the business is closed because of stay-at-home orders or other COVID-19 related issues. The money must be used by June 30.

Somewhere along the line after the initial approval, the U.S. Treasury Department will determine how much of each loan is forgiven.

“We’re not the judge on this. The Treasury decides what amount is forgiven. The Treasury approves the forgiveness amount.”

That amount of the loan forgiven is repaid directly from the federal government to the bank. Any remain balance on the loan converts to a 1%, 18-month loan, though the federal government still guarantees the loan should there be a default.

Pequeno said the PPP money officially dried up at 10:10 a.m. Thursday, when no more applications were being accepted by the federal program. Even many already in line with applications will not receive funding unless Congress allocates more money to the program.

That’s where partisan politics seem to be entering the fray.

While both major parties largely played nice when formulating the first three coronavirus stimulus packages, the next round is getting bogged down in party bickering.

According to multiple media reports, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and others have been pledging to put more money into the plan, but Republicans and Democrats cannot agree on how much, or what other favorite causes the money will be used for.

According to the publication The Hill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican of Kentucky, tried last week to pass a bill adding another $250 billion to the plan.

Democrats blocked that move, then countered with a similar proposal that added $100 billion for hospitals and $150 billion for state and local governments to use to boost food assistance. McConnell blocked that proposal.

And now the business owners who can’t pay their furloughed workers wait, with both parties digging in their heels and blaming the other guys.

Surrey Bank able to secure money for 251 firms