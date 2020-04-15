Restaurant shows support for hospital

Janette Pulliam and Cousin Gary’s co-owner Debbie Butner recently brought meals for three shifts of Northern Regional Hospital emergency room staff to the hospital as a way of saying thanks. The sign says, “Thank you doctors and nurses! Stay safe!”

Janette Pulliam and Cousin Gary’s co-owner Debbie Butner recently brought meals for three shifts of Northern Regional Hospital emergency room staff to the hospital as a way of saying thanks. The sign says, “Thank you doctors and nurses! Stay safe!” -

As a way of saying thank you to some of the medical professionals who are on the front line in the battle against the coronavirus, a Pilot Mountain restaurant has prepared and donated meals for at least 75 persons at Northern Regional Hospital.

Cousin Gary’s Family Restaurant delivered fried chicken for at least 75 persons along with side items of green beans corn, potatoes and biscuits to the emergency room staff at Northern Regional. The meals were completed with desserts of strawberry shortcake and Million Dollar Chocolate Pie.

The delivery took place in time for lunch on April 3, with enough included for first, second and third shifts. An accompanying sign was displayed offering a thank you to doctors and nurses.

“We know they’re under a lot of pressure right now,” noted Debbie Butner, who owns Cousin Gary’s with her brother, David Collins.” We wanted to do something to let them know how much we appreciate them and what they do.”

Butner noted that the business was aided in the effort by Pilot Mountain residents Gary and Janette Pulliam, who had heard about the project and wanted to be a part of it.

For Butner, the desire to support and encourage those who are caring for others during this time is personal. Her granddaughter, Tessa Shelton is a fourth-floor nurse at Northern Regional while Shelton’s husband is a Winston-Salem firefighter.

“This was from our hearts,” Butner said. “We didn’t care anything about getting attention for ourselves or the restaurant but we wanted them to know we’re here for them and we’ll be here when they need us. We told them to let us know what they needed. I wish we were able to do more.”

Pilot Mountain Mayor Evan Cockerham noted the effort as part of the “community-first mindset” that has been apparent in recent weeks.

“You can find examples all over town,” he said. “Whether it’s Cousin Gary’s Family Restaurant feeding all three shifts at Northern Hospital or Hilda’s Place teaming up with the National Association of University Women to serve meals to seniors. Some companies like Xtreme Marketing have gone out of their way to record promotional Facebook videos highlighting local businesses and have made care packages for businesses with helpful information, signage and other items with COVID-19 information.”

Butner challenged other Surry County businesses and especially restaurants to look for ways to show support to those who are caring for others.

She will be returning to Northern Regional this Friday with meals of spaghetti and a salad for the fourth-floor staff.

“Everybody up there is great,” Butner said of the Northern Regional staff. “We’re fortunate to have caring doctors and nurses and we feel like they’re our family. They look after us and we need to look after them.”

Cousin Gary’s makes 75 meals for staff