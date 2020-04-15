Man facing charges from trio of incidents

A man listed as homeless is facing five different charges filed by Mount Airy police stemming from multiple crimes at residential and business locations spanning a two-day period this week.

Joey Keith Caudle, 29, formerly of Dodson Mill Road, Pilot Mountain, whose nickname is “High Roller,” according to police records, is accused of larceny, damage to real property, second-degree trespassing, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana), and being intoxicated and disruptive.

The charges involve incidents occurring both Sunday and Monday.

Caudle was encountered by officers Sunday night as a suspicious person at the Speedway convenience store on West Pine Street, where he allegedly was found in possession of property stolen from the store valued at $16, which was recovered.

Also Sunday night, Caudle was charged in connection with an incident at a residence in the 400 block of Hadley Street. He was encountered at a nearby location by officers and identified as a suspect said to have damaged a handrail on the front porch of the home occupied by Jacqueline Euvella Robinson.

He additionally was charged with the drug violation in connection with that case.

Then on Monday night during a suspicious-person investigation by police, Caudle was discovered to be disruptive and intoxicated at a residence in the 300 block of Hadley Street in a city public housing neighborhood. It also was determined that Caudle was trespassing at that location, from which he had been banned in 2018 by Cpl. H.D. Wilburn.

Caudle was confined in the Surry County Jail Monday night, and released from custody Tuesday morning on a written promise to appear in court, according to a jail spokesman.

He is scheduled to be in District Court on both June 5 and June 25.

Last August Caudle was convicted of assault on a female, assault, drunk and disorderly, and resisting an officer.

Last June he was convicted of three counts of larceny, three counts of second-degree trespassing, and possession of stolen goods.

For all of these crimes he received probation and a suspended sentence.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.